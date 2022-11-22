Ryan Higgins has set some lofty goals both personally and for the red-hot OU Bobcats Hockey team.
“I want to drive the Zamboni down on Court Street if we win the National Championship. It would be pretty nice to have all the boys driving the Zamboni with the Cup,” the fifth-year right winger said. “We get a lot of support from the community and I would love to see them all there for a parade.”
A real ambitious goal from a very disciplined and articulate 23-year-old who is playing with equally talented teammates.
Come to think of it, they’re not really goals unless they are lofty.
And the way the Ice ‘Cats have been playing this season, it’s no stretch of the imagination to see them hoisting the National Championship Trophy this spring as the best D1 Men’s squad in the country.
“That’s the goal....to put a banner up,” Higgins said, adding, “I think it’s pretty realistic. When we bring our game, it’s pretty realistic.” (To think the team could see that goal come to fruition.)
All this from a young man who started skating and playing hockey at an early age and who practically has centered his whole life around the sport and becoming a champion.
“I’m from Hamilton, which is about 15 minutes from Miami (University) and they had an indoor/outdoor rink. When I was three or four years old I wanted to play, but the only position they needed someone for was goalie. I wore my own jersey and had no pads. I didn’t want to play goalie, but I had to if I wanted to play.”
Higgins’ passion for the sport, turned into a playing career that is seeing its zenith in his final year in a Bobcats’ sweater.
The 5-9, 165-pound grad student started playing organized hockey in Oxford at around 6 or 7.
He originally played defense because he was considered too small to start at forward. He finally got to start in his current position about two years later and has played that position ever since.
Playing with the Ohio Blue Jackets AAA club led his trajectory to Athens, with a little help from a coach from that team who also was a scout for OU and just a little nudge from some alumni he just happened to know.
“My parents also went to OU, so it was kind of cool for them to come back to their roots (to see me play). it’s a unique place.”
In his five years with the team, Higgins has contributed much to the Ice ‘Cats statistic wise.
Having played in 126 regular and post-season games with OU, he’s netted 33 goals and 56 assists, for a total of 89 points. This season, to date, he’s credited with three goals and 10 helpers in 16 games.
Invaluable assets to the team from a player who has seen it all.
During his tenure with the Bobcats, Higgins said many things have changed and he’s learned to adjust with playing on a squad that has different components each season.
“The biggest adjustment for me is adjusting to who we have as players each year,” he said, admitting he’s learned “We all have a role on the team.”
As the alternate captain of the squad, Higgins said his role is not only to make plays on the ice, but also to lead off the rink.
“I don’t necessarily find it’s any different with the letter. I’m a fifth-year player, so I look at myself as being in a leadership, mentor role. I try to use my experience and point them in the right direction,” Higgins said.
And this year Higgins was excited to not only play an extra season, but to also be able pursue another goal of his — obtaining a master of coaching education degree. He already obtained his undergrad degree specializing in communication studies and minoring in sport management with a social media certificate.
Of course, that has added more to Higgins’ workload, but it hasn’t taken away from his contributions to the team.
Additionally, Higgins is the alternate captain for the squad, which sort of comes naturally to him as he is a leader not just for the Bobcats, but also in his current coaching position at Bird Arena, where he is an instructor for both ice hockey and ice skating classes.
“I’ve been coaching kids since I was 15,” Higgins said, adding that he likely will continue that once he graduates this spring.
“I’m thinking of going in that direction at (either) the junior or collegiate level, but I’m also looking at other opportunities.”
Higgins added that he wouldn’t mind leaving Ohio to see another goal of his become an actuality.
As a coach to the youth of Athens already, it provides a unique perspective when speaking about his own coaches who have influenced him during his playing days.
“With coaches, you take both the good and the bad things from each coach. Each coach takes things differently,” Higgins said.
“It works in a different way, it’s a little more work. I try to deliver (to those he coaches) what I’ve learned.”
As for playing with many different coaches during the course of his years on ice, Higgins said he has learned a variety of things that impacts how he instructs youth.
“With coaches, you take both the good and bad things. Each coach takes things differently.”
As for current Bobcats Head Coach Lionel Mauron, Higgins had nothing but praise.
“Lio does a really good job. He wants to get to know us, both on and off the ice.”
Mauron returns the compliment when discussing one of his prized pupils.
“Ryan was an energy player when I first started with the program. But you could already see his understanding of the game and his poise with the puck. Every year, he moved up in the lineup and he is now on our top line. He is not flashy, but he always finds the easy outlet pass that allows his teammate to play with more speed,” Mauron said.
“He is smart and disciplined defensively, which is very valuable. He has also grown as a leader; he is very involved in the community, and he is appreciated by all.”
In the sometimes less is more department, Mauron points to something that some might consider a weakness, but in Higgins’ case benefits the team.
“He is not a very vocal person, but he understands the dynamics of the group and he always have the right words for someone who needs help. He is an observer and provides me with a lot of information about the team. He is the player who has spent the most amount of time on the team, he has gone through all the ups and downs. We need someone to have composure when things get tough, and he has been tremendous so far,” Mauron said.
In summing up what the forward has accomplished with the Ice ‘Cats, Mauron said the benefits to the squad are many.
“He is a play facilitator, who finds the right passes at the right time. He might not always show on the scoresheet, but he does a lot of little things right, which allows his teammates to play with more freedom. He is a warrior and inspires his teammates. He puts his body on the line for the team, and he’ll do what it takes to win,” the coach said.
Between juggling classes, practices and coaching, Higgins doesn’t have a lot of free time, though any extra hours in a day he does have he puts to good use.
“I used to play drums. I took lessons for four-to-five years. I actually have them here and play them now and then,” he said.
His other off-the-ice passion actually involves something that is beneficial to his teammates.
“I like cooking. I like grilling steak and shrimp on the grill. I have the boys over on Thursdays and make meals.”
So, if in fact the Bobcats do get to hoist that National Championship trophy and parade down Court Street this spring, Higgins’ role can be three-fold.
He can drive the Zamboni, while playing the drums, and then have the team over for a celebratory meal afterwards.
It’s three things the legion of Bobcats Hockey fans would certainly love to see and participate in.
Who knows, maybe Higgy will even invite them all to dinner after the parade?
First things first, though.
As for now, those dreams are just goals to work on for Higgins and the Ice ‘Cats as they inch closer to making them become a reality.
But, who knows?
Dreams often do come true and Bobcats’ Nation is certainly along for the ride, hoping Higgins and the squad turn those lofty goals to fruition.
