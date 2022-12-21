Trimble was able to outlast a comeback effort from South Gallia on Thursday night by pulling out a 60-57 victory over the Rebels on the road.
Heading into the final frame with a 36-34 lead at the time, the Tomcats outscored South Gallia 24-23 in the final quarter to help secure the victory.
Kaden Kempton led Trimble with 15 points on 5-9 shooting with a 5-8 mark from the free throw line. The junior also added nine rebounds and a couple of assists.
The only other Tomcat to reach double-digits on the night was Cole Wright, who had 12 points on nine shots and 6-11 mark from the line while also grabbing nine rebounds.
After a contested first quarter that saw Trimble gain a one-point advantage, the ‘Cats stymied South Gallia’s offense. Trimble outscored the Rebels 13-3 in the second quarter to help guide them to an 11-point lead at half time.
A huge key throughout the game was the rebounding metric. The Tomcats grabbed 43 boards on the night comparatively to 19 from South Gallia, leading to far more second-chance opportunities.
Whatever was working in the first half defensively completely sputtered as the third quarter started. Trimble allowed 20 points in the third quarter while only grabbing 11 themselves. They were lucky enough that they had built such a lead in the first half that they still had the lead, but it wasn’t going to last for long if they didn’t step up offensively.
They did.
South Gallia continued their offensive barrage in the final frame but Trimble was able to keep pace with them. It turned out that the Tomcats needed nearly every single one of their 24 points in the final frame to help secure the victory.
With the victory under their belt, Trimble next hits the court on Friday for an away matchup with Fairfield Christian Academy in Lancaster.
