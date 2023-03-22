With basketball season finally wrapped up, the OHSAA are steadily releasing their All-Ohio Team honors. Two Athens County athletes were represented on the woman’s side, getting recognized for their continuous work throughout the year.
Division II
In Division II, Athens’ Asa Holcombe was an honorable mention selection. The sophomore was a key force on both the offensive and defensive sides as the Lady Bulldogs went on to have their best season in years. Often leading the team on the scoresheet, Holcombe and her young teammates went on to to have a 15-9 record, finishing second in the Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio with a 10-2 conference record. Holcombe helped lead them to their first Sectional Championship since 2014 before being taken out by Sheridan in the District Tournament.
Division III
In Division III, Nelsonville-York’s Airah Lavy was tabbed as a special mention. The junior was a dominating offensive threat throughout the year, being able to score at all three levels of the court. The Lady Buckeyes finished off the regular season with a TVC-Ohio championship after a 17-5 season with an 11-1 record within conference. Lavy was able to help lead Nelsonville-York to a Sectional Championship, making it all the way to the District Finals before being taken out by Wheelersburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.