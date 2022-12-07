In a matchup between Athens County foes on Monday, Nelsonville-York walked away with a 71-60 win over Alexander on Monday.
The Buckeyes were led by Airah Lavy who had 29 points, 13 of those coming in the fourth quarter. The junior also added seven assists, six rebounds and five steals in the win.
Although coming up short on the night, Alexander had a freshman complete a near historic feat. Leading all scorers in the game with 37 points, Kaylee Hudnall went 26-33 from the free throw line. That number is good for second all time in the state of Ohio for a single game, two off the record of 28. She had 12 points in the fourth quarter, all coming from the charity stripe. She also added four rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocks.
Hudnall had 16 of Alexander’s 28 first half points. For Nelsonville-York, Alivia Speelman was also a significant piece to building a four point lead heading into the break. Of her 17 total points, Speelman had seven of those in the first half. The senior had nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks in the win.
Not far behind her in the end was Brooklyn Richards, who finished with 16 points, five of those coming in the third quarter, helping the Buckeyes build into a 45-40 lead going into the final quarter. Richards was also a huge part in the rebounding department, grabbing 16 rebounds.
Despite Hudnall headlining a 20-point fourth quarter from the Spartans, the Buckeyes had a 26-point performance to help cruise to a double-digit win.
Nelsonville-York next sees Vinton County come into town for a conference matchup on Thursday. Alexander on the other hand plays at home on Saturday against Paint Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.