The OU Bobcats 2022-23 hockey season continues to pretty much glide on solid ice.
Following a 4-2 win over Maryville on Saturday, the OU squad upped its season record to 7-1, but they had to deal with two things they haven’t been accustomed to so far this season during their road trip to St. Louis.
One is a loss and the other is coming-from-behind to skate off with a win.
The OU squad (nationally ranked seventh in Men’s Division 1) encountered both this past weekend playing against a Maryville team that was ranked ninth nationally going into the series against the Bobcats.
In Friday’s first of two games against the Saints, OU suffered its first loss of the season. The ‘Cats rebounded on Saturday, though, from a 2-1 deficit after one period to snatch the win and give Maryville its third loss on the young hockey season.
In Saturday’s faceoff, it was 2-1 Maryville after the first period, with the lone OU goal by Laker Aldridge. The Bobcats regrouped after the initial intermission and it was all OU from that point forward. Coming from behind in the second stanza, a Jack Glen goal midway through that period tied the game. JT Schimizzi got the game-winning goal late in the second to secure the win for the good guys. Goaltender Max Karlenzig got the W in net, staving off 28 of 30 shots on goal, including 14 in the third period.
OU players spent 19 minutes in the penalty box, but Maryville was only able to take advantage of that once to score a power play goal.
In Friday’s contest, Maryville was able to score two power play goals to nab a 6-4 victory. Justin Damon took the loss between the pipes, with an .838 save percentage in the Bobcats’ first loss of the season.
Luc Reeve had a goal and two assists in the loss. That, coupled with a short-handed goal and two assists Saturday — in which the freshman earned the first star of the game — allows the forward to continue to be atop the team’s points standings. With a squad-leading seven goals and 10 assists, Reeve has amassed 17 points during the first month of play. Forward Laker Aldridge sits at second in goals with 6 and points, with 10; and Captain Sam Turner is second in assists with six.
Of note, Turner’s appearance in Saturday’s game marked the D-man’s 100th game in a Bobcats sweater.
In discussing Friday’s loss, Head Coach Lionel Mauron pointed to two things that affected his Bobcats’ squad from the get-go.
“This was our first game against a team ranked in the top 10 nationally, it took us at least twenty minute to find our footing. Eight hours on the bus prior to the game didn’t help us either and Maryville applied a lot of pressure early, we went down 2-0 and chased the game the rest of the night,” Mauron said, adding, “I thought they were a very structured team, with defensemen who move the puck well, and their special teams were productive. A few officiating calls went their way and they held on to the lead, I think we simply ran out of time the first night.”
Despite the deficit early in Saturday’s game, OU was able to get the win by accomplishing tasks that time didn’t allow them to correct in Friday’s contest.
“Going into Saturday, we wanted to take their transition game away and we kept more players above the puck. It allowed us to create more turnovers in their half of the ice and we were able to limit their opportunities. Even though we went down a goal, I never really felt any doubts on our end, and it was just a matter of time until we were going to find the back of the net,” Mauron said.
Despite the Friday setback, Mauron was proud of how his team played in both games and credits their current record and Saturday’s rebound performance on ice to a few key things.
“I thought both nights our resiliency was great. Especially Friday, going down three goals and coming back into the game late. We had a lot of challenges handed to us, but we never really changed our way of playing. We have a large group of seniors who have gone through a lot with this program, and they always find the right words to lead our group,” Mauron said.
“We have top players who can log a ton of minutes and turn the game on its head at any point. I love the character of our team; we never look at the scoreboard, we just keep playing our game and we believe the result takes care of itself.”
Besides the physical prowess this team has shown thus far, Mauron says there are intangibles that have added to its success.
“I like our confidence and our belief. We are physical and hard to play against, and if you take a penalty, we are going to make you pay with our power play. I am impressed with our mental toughness and our willingness to do what it takes to win,” he said.
The Ice ‘Cats will need that and more in a two-game series that starts Thursday in Adrian before returning to Bird Arena on Friday.
OU will face an undefeated Bulldogs’ squad that has only had one minor glitch on their schedule, a 2-2 shootout loss to Liberty on Oct. 14.
In compiling a 10-0-1 record, Adrian has outscored its opponents by an impressive 80-goal margin. In living up to their mascot, Bruiser’s name, the Bulldogs overall have scored 91 goals and only given up 11. They are ranked number three in the latest M1 rankings released Wednesday afternoon.
Mauron said that in preparing for this week’s series, there are a few areas that his squad needs to improve on.
“We have a lot of work to do with our zone exits and puck recoveries under pressure in our defensive zone. We have picked up a few bad habits early in the year, which causes us to overcomplicate our plays. As we keep playing top teams in the next few weeks, I expect our players to make a lot of improvements as they get used to a faster pace of play,” Mauron said.
As if playing such a punishing squad isn’t enough incentive for the Ice ‘Cats to up their game, there’s an extra revenge factor that should help motivate them in this series.
“Adrian is, in my opinion, the best team we will face this semester. They have yet to lose in regulation and they are coming off some impressive wins, including two games against Liberty University. Adrian kicked us out of the play offs last year and this is a rivalry that always brings out a lot of emotions. It is going to be a very fast and offensive hockey game; they have a lot of skill and a strong group of upperclassmen. It is the first time this year that we are going into a series as an underdog, which is an exciting opportunity,” the coach said.
Thursday’s faceoff is the final away game the Bobcats will play until mid-February — when they travel to Lynchburg, VA to take on Liberty University — and Mauron feels that should give his squad extra incentive in the next few months.
“We are very fortunate to have home games throughout the season. We always feel extremely confident playing at Bird Arena. We know the fans will be rocking and it is a great motivation for us. It helps our game plan and our structure; we are used to our small ice sheet, and we always try to make it a very difficult place to play,” Mauron said.
“The fans are tremendous, it is always very loud in the building, and you can feel the support every night. It is great to have a sense of belonging and our players understand that they do not only play for themselves, but also for the whole Athens community. We are thankful for the support we always receive, and we are doing our best to make them proud.”
Mission accomplished.
With an impressive start to their 2022-23 campaign, it’s safe to say that the squad has done just that — made the Athens community proud and stand up and take notice of their accomplishments.
Puck drop for Thursday’s game in Michigan is at 7:30 p.m. and the Bobcats’ return to Bird Arena for the second game of the series is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
