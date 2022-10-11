Buoyed by a fast start, Ohio University hockey takes to the road for the next two weeks to defend its undefeated record.
At 4-0, the Bobcats look to keep the streak going this weekend as they travel to Champaign, Ill., to face off against the Illinois club team. Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday is set for 7 p.m. OU hockey will be live tweeting from the game @BobcatsHockey and will provide a link to the live stream of the contest closer to puck drop.
Looking ahead to this weekend, OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron acknowledges the Illini will certainly provide a challenge to his team, but he feels the Bobcats are up to the task at hand.
“Illinois is a difficult place to play, their rink is the largest in the league. We are used to playing on a smaller surface in Bird Arena, so we will have to make adjustments to our structure. The Illini have been a strong program over the past decade, and we are anticipating a hard-fought series,” Mauron said.
“We have a deep roster with players who can contribute in all situations. If one line isn’t playing at their best, we are confident someone else will pick up the slack,” the coach said, adding, that “Our special teams have been successful so far, which is one of the areas we want to be highly efficient in. We are still a young team, and we need to be more consistent throughout the games. We have not necessarily been tested so far, I am excited to play more talented opponents and see how our team reacts and deals with challenges.”
If the first four games are any indication of the depth and potential of this Bobcats squad, it appears that the team is well-equipped to dealing with challenges, as it has certainly been a strong suit for them so far this season.
OU’s four wins this season have come in dominating fashion, as they have outscored their two opponents, John Carroll University and Alabama, by a 28-6 margin.
The Bobcats’ are led in scoring by junior Aiden Grieco, who has netted five goals to date, including a hat trick on OU’s first of two wins against the Crimson Tide at the beginning of the month.
Five OU players have scored three goals in the first four games of the young season. Luc Reeve, Collin Felton, Laker Aldridge, Christian Albertson and JT Schimizzi have all added to the crushing offense that the Bobcats have shown thus far. Reeve leads the team in both assists and points, with 7 and 10, respectively.
In what is surely a good indication of things to come from rookie netminder, Garrett Alderman, the freshman got the shutout against Alabama on Oct. 1 in his debut between the pipes.
Equally as impressive for the Bobcats has been the play in goal from junior Max Karlenzig. In his two stints as netminder, the Chicago native has 32 saves and has posted a save percentage of 0.889.
Mauron is encouraged by his squad’s fast start and sees good things ahead for the Bobcats as they start conference play.
“After two weekends, we have managed to remain undefeated. We are now starting our conference play, and we are looking forward to improving every week. The addition of new players this year has made an important impact on our team and we have been able to play at a faster pace, with more energy. We have a lot of work to do, but I am confident this program is on an exciting track,” Mauron said.
Following this week’s games, the Bobcats travel to St. Louis for two games against the Maryville squad on Oct. 21 and 22. They wrap up their road games in Michigan on Oct. 27 versus an Adrian club that they will also play the following night in OU’s return to Bird Arena. That home contest will start at 7 p.m on Oct. 28.
