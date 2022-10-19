Nathaniel Vakos

Nathaniel Vakos kicks an extra point in the win over Akron this season.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

The Ohio Bobcats have been lighting it up on the offensive side of the ball this season. They rank first in passing yards per game (324), offensive efficiency (155.2) and is second in points-per-game (33.1).


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.