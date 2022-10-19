The Ohio Bobcats have been lighting it up on the offensive side of the ball this season. They rank first in passing yards per game (324), offensive efficiency (155.2) and is second in points-per-game (33.1).
The credit is obviously given towards the players and staff on that side of the ball. It’s a major improvement to where they were just a year ago, sitting in dead last in the Mid-American Conference.
However, scampering into the end zone isn’t the only way to put points up on the board.
Freshman kicker Nathaniel Vakos has been fantastic to begin his collegiate career. The highly touted prospect from Avon High School has hit 10-11 field goals this season and was a big part in securing the 33-14 win over Western Michigan this past week.
Highlighted by a career-long 55-yarder, Vakos went 5-6 on field goals in the game en route to his first career MAC East special teams Player of the Week.
“We weren’t sure if we wanted to take the shot. They had timeouts left at mid-field. Really all they had left was a hail mary and I said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats said regarding the decision to go for the 55-yard attempt. “He certainly has got the leg; I’ve seen him do it in practice. And he was able to make the kick, so it was huge.”
For an offense that hasn’t had to rely on the kicking game as ways to win football games, it was an optimistic sight to know that even if the offense can’t punch the ball in the end zone, they’re more than comfortable with who they’re sending out there to try to get three points.
“He’s as good as billed, he’s a highly recruited young man out of high school. On one of those recruiting services, he was the No. 1 high school kicker in the country and I think it shows,” Albin said. “The dude just gets it. He doesn’t get too high; he doesn’t get too low.”
Winning shootouts where the offense scores a ton of touchdowns is rewarding and can be good to see, but that’s not going to happen every game. It’s integral that you have a reliable kicking game if you want to win highly contested, close matchups.
There are some games where scoring six more points becomes the difference between a win and a loss. In a short time here, Vakos has proven that he provides a substantial impact on the game, simply based on his leg.
“I think, just comparing where we are this year with that unit compared to last year, it’s a huge change."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.