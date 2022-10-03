The Alexander Spartans invited one of their long-time rivals to visit them on Saturday for a noon playdate. What neither the Spartans nor the Jeeps of South Webster counted on was a field that had seen nearly 100 points of total offense the night before, and some saturating rain since before dawn.
That left the pitch at Lakefront Stadium churned, sodden, and slick. From the start, players on both teams struggled to maintain purchase on the surface, especially trying to stop or change direction. Passes lost momentum in the wet or skidded into puddles.
However, the conditions actually worked to benefit Alexander’s short passing game early on. Linking passes through the midfield, Eddie Schilling was deftly controlling the left side possession working with defender Ethan Neidhart. The latter initiated the action that led to the opening goal.
Striding into the midfield, Neidhart lofted a ball to the middle of the eighteen. Kyler D’Augustino collected the ball and moved it forward to a spot where fellow senior Dylan Allison was charging. His shot hit the back of the net and the Spartans had a 1-0 lead four minutes into the match.
Alexander continued the attacks for the next span of time with shots by Jake Roush and D’Augustino that were close but not counting.
The Jeeps began to get traction and mounted a series of threats with fifteen minutes to go in the half. Benaiah Andrews and Conner Bender were able to load up attempts but the Spartan defense was able to keep balls out of direct danger.
With the half winding down, D’Augustino nearly doubled the lead on a run out but missed wide. A minute later, the Jeeps got into the defense and caused some chaos. Andrews found himself and the ball with a clear channel to the strings. He made the deposit and the Jeeps had leveled the score.
But a great non-goalie save stole a go-ahead marker from D’Augustino. He had torched the defense on the left, swung toward the middle, drew out goalie Jordan Lower on that move, and rammed a shot to the right side to the goalie-less twine. Josiah Wright chested the ball away just at the line and out of trouble. The final seconds ticked away and the half ended as a 1-1 draw.
With the late minute heroics, South Webster came out at the start of the second stanza with enthusiasm. But D’Augustino nearly broke them in the first five with a run down the right and a strong rip that missed wide.
The Jeep defensive four, it must be noted, is easily the biggest the Spartans have seen. South Webster is one of the schools that does not field a tackle football team. If they did, Josiah Wright, Will Collins, Tyler Sommer, and Jeremiah Smith could rival any defensive line in the area. And they double and triple teamed D’Augustino throughout the second half.
But the Spartans kept pressing and Neidhart raced to send up a couple of solid attempts as did D’Augustino but they could not count. The Spartans defense was holding off the Jeeps for their part but Collins was to make a mark offensively.
The big center back handled most throw-ins in the second half and with sixteen to go in the match, his biggest sunk the Spartans. His heave from twenty to the center of the scrum was collected by freshman Carson Corriell and smacked into the strings for the 2-1 lead.
The Spartans could not equalize and dropped their second in a row.
Head coach Kirk Crow was disappointed that his crew could not hold the lead and maintain consistency.
“We started off playing good small ball, working the passing but we got away from that. We knew with the weather it was going to be a sloppy, ugly game and we knew South Webster was good in the air with set pieces and throw-ins. We didn’t adjust well enough.”
Alexander will be on the road into West Virginia on Tuesday for a tilt with Point Pleasant.
The Lady Spartans had a Saturday match with Lancaster and lost a close 2-0 decision.
SCORING:
Alex 1 0 1
Webster 1 1 2
Alex Allison (D’Augustino) 1st 36:16 1-0
SW Andrews 1st 01:53 1-1
SW Corriell 2nd 16:37 1-2
