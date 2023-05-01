Ohio football alumnus Kai Caesar signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, per a press release from Ohio University.
Caesar (Cache, Okla.) was a staple on Ohio’s defensive line in 2022, recording 13 starts while playing in all 14 games. The two-time team captain recorded 28 tackles, including a career-high 14 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on the season.
The Bobcats opened Mid-American Conference play against the Kent State Golden Flashes (Oct. 1); Caesar blocked their final field goal attempt, sending the game into overtime.
The defensive tackle appeared in 38 games from 2017-21, playing in every game in the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons. In 2019, Caesar recorded a career-high 31 tackles. He earned MAC Honor Roll status as well as Fall and Spring AD Honor Roll recognition in 2018.
Prior to Ohio, he played wide receiver, defensive end, tight end and full back at Cache High School. Caesar was named First Team All-State his senior year and earned All-District accolades as both a defensive end and wide receiver.
Caesar’s community involvement off the field led to him earning the 2022 MAC Diversity and Inclusion Student-Athlete Award.
He is a founding member of Bobcats Lead Change, an organization started by Tia Jameson, Ohio’s Assistant Athletics Director of Student-Athlete Development and Inclusion in collaboration with Director of Athletics Julie Cromer.
He also served the organization as the Chair of External Communications. Additionally, Caesar founded a mentorship group called Beyond Yourself, which aims to help young athletes develop and flourish in their environments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.