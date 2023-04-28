Sibling rivalry is eternal. There might be the odd-pair somewhere in the universe that truly has no feud between them, but that is pretty unlikely.
Even though Kendra and Kayla Hammonds are both standouts on a No. 1-ranked in the state Athens team, currently vying for the same ultimate goal together, there’s still a little time to one-up your sibling.
In the bottom of the sixth of a closely contested game against the No. 8 team in Ohio for Division II, John Glenn, Kendra Hammonds bounced a single over the shortstop’s head, eventually scoring three runs as the Lady Bulldogs secured a momentous win. It was a little extra sweet for Hammonds personally.
The clutch hit was the 100th of her career. Everyone in the dugout, including herself, knew what had just happened and reacted accordingly. The game stopped temporarily as her coaches collected the ball for safe-keeping.
She noted after the game that she was a mixture of nervous and anxious at the moment just in order to help her team. Now that a few days have passed though, it’s starting to finally set in.
“In the moment it didn’t hit but then the night of, after the game was over and I went home and really just thought about it. At first I was just like ‘Okay it’s a 100, like nothing and then I talked to my parents and they were just saying it’s a great accomplishment. Plus I still have another year, it was just really amazing.”
So, what does that have to do with one-upping her sister?
Kayla, her twin sister and star catcher on the team, is only a few games away from reaching the same milestone. Kendra will be right alongside to cheer for her, just as Kayla did for her, but she at least has a little bit of bragging rights for the rest of their lives.
“She’s kind of close but it definitely feels good to beat her at that… sometimes it’s good to beat someone at something, especially my sister.”
Kendra did mention that there’s never really been a sibling rivalry between them on the field simply because they play different positions, with Kayla behind the plate and herself roaming the outfield. The sport isn’t totally without competition between them though.
“We’ve always tried to be better hitters than one another. I would always want to practice with her and sometimes I’d want to practice alone because I’d just want to get more practice in so I would be better than her.”
All jokes aside, she is rooting for and fully understands how special it will be for both of them to hit the accomplishment as juniors.
“I feel like it’s going to be something special,” Kendra bluntly said. “I know she’s been wanting it a lot, so it’s going to be something special. I just hope that we continue to succeed next year.”
She mentioned that the next goal in mind would be to stay healthy for another year and reach 150 hits if possible. It’ll be a four-year journey through varsity softball for her, but the love for the game started over a decade before that.
“I started falling in love with the sport around four or five, it’s been a while. One day, my friends were talking about it at school, softball and playing softball at sandlot and stuff. I was just like ‘Well, I’m going to try it,’ I wasn’t really good at the sport, but then I kept practicing. My dad, he’s played softball as well so he taught me everything I needed to know.”
All the work and practice throughout her and Kayla’s adolescence had to pay off eventually. Through sandlot to travel teams or wherever they could get their hands on a bat and a ball, the two were always headed toward playing varsity at Athens.
Like many of the kids in this generation though, their path was a little bit different. They had made the varsity team as freshmen, but they really hadn’t played softball for Athens in almost two years.
“Our COVID year was eighth grade so I did not play at all in eighth grade for school ball. I played travel, which kind of helped me because travel is during the summer,” Hammonds noted. “My freshman year, I was so nervous… It was so nerve-racking and I was like ‘I’m not going to make varsity,’ because there were so many talented girls on our team and we still have pretty talented girls on our team. I was very nervous.”
Nerves were there, but there had to be confidence somewhere for the girl who admittedly added that she was playing on 12U all-star teams at the age of eight. Kendra had done enough to prove her worth on the highest-level team in high school, it was just time to prove it to everyone else now.
“It was definitely a good feeling because once I knew I’d make it freshman year, then I’d be able to make it the following years.”
She’s still not as old as she can be wearing a Lady Bulldog uniform, but the age gap has closed and her talent is starting to shine brighter than ever. She’s proved herself all the way to becoming the cleanup hitter on the No. 1 team in Ohio.
If you add Kayla, the two sisters are two of the top four batters in one of the best lineups in the state. It might not seem like that much of an accomplishment to them now though, they’re too busy making sure that they perform after being put in pressure-packed scenarios
“It’s definitely nerve-racking being the No. 1 team in the state, having to do your job if other girls get one,” Kendra noted after bringing up the fact that she holds such an important spot in the lineup.
She admittedly puts pressure on herself, but she knows that she’s surrounded by a group of girls just as talented as her, which makes it a bit easier.
“It’s just crazy how we can all bat, we can all get on. There’s not one person that is having trouble. We have a lot of girls who can all hit, even if they don’t play. Even if they did play they would hit.”
All the talent in the world doesn’t guarantee anything. If there’s been one thing more clearly obvious than the sheer softball talent on display, the camaraderie of this team is off the charts. It’s evident in every game. It may not be the reason that they’re doing so well this season, but it's almost a guarantee that the team wouldn’t be undefeated if they didn’t genuinely enjoy each other.
“I feel like every game that we win from now on, it literally builds our team together and we’ve never been more together. There’s literally no drama, there’s nothing. It’s actually amazing.”
Kendra and her sister still have ample time to add on to their career hit totals, but that’s not the case for all. This iteration of the Lady Bulldogs have seven seniors on the team. Not just the want for personal accolades or other successes, Kendra wants to help Athens go as far as it can to send those off with a storybook ending.
“It kind of feels like my senior year as well because I’m losing so many of my seniors that I’ve played softball with so many years. I’m going to be so sad and I don’t think I would want to play with any other girls.”
There’s not all that much time left with this group, but there’s enough to still make some unforgettable memories. Hit No. 100 might just be a blip on the radar of a season much bigger, but it’ll be something she’ll never forget.
