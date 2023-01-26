Sports and life often intertwine in many ways. Chasing a dream in your profession or your passion breeds the same sort of serotonin that releases when playing a sport. There’s usually just a little less adrenaline involved.
For most, they understandably fall in love with the dream and ultimate outcome of the journey. It’s okay to want recognition and acknowledgement, it’s a feeling that most anyone chasing a dream can resonate with. You may enjoy the process, but it’s the end goal that drives us to completion.
For most.
In any field, profession or athletic dream, there are those who are instead committed to the absolute grind of the process. They’re still fighting and working toward an end goal, but some are wired to fall in love with every aspect that doesn’t seem to get recognition.
They’ll resonate and connect with an empty gym and a ball just as much as they do with the stands packed and the game on the line. It’s what drives people to be the best, they know that the recognition and accolades will come, but that’s not for them to decide when it happens. Lil Wayne said something about that back in 2011.
The two diametrically opposed avenues of thought happened to cross paths back on back on Jan 20.
Kyler D’Augustino and the Alexander Spartans were in the midst of a pivotal Tri-Valley Conference - Ohio game against Vinton County. Sitting one game behind the Vikings for first place and it being the last time the Spartans could directly impact their standings with them, the senior was having a career night as the star player stepped up in the biggest occasion so far this season.
In the final seconds of the third quarter of a game still hanging around a one-possession margin, D’Augustino flew into the lane for a layup but then quickly appeared on the ground, writhing in pain.
He started to limp his way back down the floor but the buzzer sounded to end the quarter. The senior then ran down the hallway located directly next to the bench to try and work off the pain. Almost instantaneously after losing sight of him through the doors, the night quickly became about something else. For most.
Throughout the gym, the PA system blared and everybody was made aware that D’Augustino now stood alone as the all-time leading scorer in TVC history, passing Trimble’s Blake Guffey’s record of 1,924. He received a raucous applause from the packed gymnasium while having to be brought back out to be acknowledged.
For the self-proclaimed gym rat, he couldn’t really have cared less about the record at the moment. He was trying to work off a bum ankle and pull out a victory in the game he so desperately loves.
“Honestly, I had no idea. I wasn’t even thinking about that or anything,” D’Augustino said in an interview with the Messenger. “We had to win that game for us to get a chance to win the TVC so that was the only thing on my mind at that point.”
He chuckled and joked that everyone thought he did it on purpose so he could come back off the injury and win the game with the added pressure, noting that it was all just a crazy experience to go through, especially with his teammates.
“It’s not only me. Yeah, I’ve put hours and hours into the gym, but I also have to thank my teammates and my coaches because I couldn’t have done it without any of them.”
The all-time scoring record is certainly the end of a goal, but nowhere near the end of the journey for D’Augustino. Scoring just under 2,000 points is a long and arduous process, but it’s one that started far before stepping onto a high school floor, really more at a time where your natural coordination hasn’t really kicked in yet.
“I first started working on my game in the first grade. The second grade is when I started playing out here, I started playing up with the fourth graders and it’s just been a journey from there.”
The talent was clearly evident from the beginning. It’s admittedly a huge advantage to naturally have the abilities that others don’t from a young age. In the same breath though, that doesn’t guarantee anything.
In some ways, natural talent can be looked at as a burden if not used properly. It almost forced people into having to work on the craft, even if they really enjoy it or not.
For D’Augustino though, it was the perfect blend. He was naturally gifted at the sports that he desperately coveted. Even more, he was invigorated with the process of getting better and being the absolute best at it, even if it did cut into some of his early adolescence with his father standing right beside him.
“That just comes from my love of them game and his commitment to having my back no matter what. Ever since I could remember it was just in the gym. Non-stop, 24 hours a day. I mean, I basically gave up my childhood just to be where I’m at now. I don’t regret any of it.”
As a kid, surely a large proportion of people felt the same way about going to watch high school basketball. When you’re still so young, it’s hard to imagine anything past high school. When you’d get the chance to go to the local varsity game to watch the players, it meant something.
These kids, who we all saw as giants at some point in our lives, seem so large and the game seems so important. As a young adolescent going through years of elementary and middle school, playing varsity ball is all you think of.
D’Augustino spent years of his childhood preparing and getting better each day in order to one day play for Alexander. He got the chance as soon as he stepped foot into high school, starting as a freshman.
“We put a lot of preparation into my freshman year. Just about confidence and the fact that I belonged,” D’Augustino noted. “Yeah there was a little bit of nervousness and butterflies before the game but as soon as tip-off happens I knew I was ready.”
A natural lefty, D’Augustino has always had a comfort going to the left side and creating his own baskets, often using an elite stop-start time to blow past defenders. Of course, being the gym rat he is, he’s never satisfied with his game. Still working every day, he continuously attempts to improve on his game with the hopes of becoming even more lethal on the floor as time goes by.
“It took a long time but developing a right hand,” The senior said when discussing the strengths of his game and what he needs to work on. “Everyone was just sitting on that left. Early, I was just so much bigger, stronger and more athletic than everyone but now everyone is starting to catch up the higher the ball that I play. So just having that off-hand there is nice.”
As mentioned earlier, the accolade was nice and will be appreciated down the road, but the combo guard is only focused on winning now. With just a few more weeks in the regular season, the Spartans are currently tied for first in the division in the middle of a heated chase.
“I’m very grateful for it… It was on my bucket list, but it wasn’t very high,” D’Augustino said of the record he just inherited. “I want to be the one who wins Alexander its first boys district championship. That’s been my goal ever since 6th grade.”
It being his last season at Alexander, D’Augustino desperately wants to win the divisional title to cap off an incredible high school journey. Maybe more importantly, he wants to do it for the guys he’s been playing with since they were kids.
“We all started playing together in the third grade. Coming back this year and seeing that the starting five was five seniors, that was the same starting five we had in the third grade. That chemistry and bond we all have together is unique.”
Nobody knows what the future holds for Alexander or any of the other TVC - Ohio teams over the next few weeks into playoffs. The games will be played out and the ball won’t lie. It’s unclear whether D’Augustino will be able to bring home a district championship, but as he sits here today, his future past this season is pretty clear.
Back in August, the incoming senior announced his commitment to play collegiate ball at West Liberty University. The West Liberty, WV school is an NCAA Division II institution that is currently ranked in the top-25 of DII schools.
From an early age, D’Augustino had an ambitious goal of playing at higher levels.
“I’m super excited, especially with it being everything paid for,” D’Augustino said when asked about making the leap to college next year. “That’s been my goal since whenever I can remember. That's to go to college for free and I just can’t wait.”
Thanks to the exposure of playing AAU ball, D’Augustino was able to connect with the coaches from West Liberty. He mentioned that a former AAU teammate was the one who drew his attention to the school, and it just went on from there.
Looking at plans past college at this point could be a little premature. D’Augustino hasn’t even flipped the tassel at his high school graduation yet. It doesn’t take long to see the athlete perform and notice his work ethic to make a guess though that he’s going to be dribbling a ball until he’s not allowed any more.
“Our goal together is overseas,” the senior said, discussing what he and his coaches want to do once he reaches the level where he would enter professional ball. “That’s the ultimate goal, I want to get paid to play. That’s just what I’ve always wanted.”
Predicting that far into the future is impossible. What’s evidential though is that D’Augustino will be leaving one of the more impressive resumes to ever come through Athens County, and nobody will be able to say they scored more points than he did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.