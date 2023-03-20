Following over a month of playing on the road, Ohio softball (10-14, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) returned home for the first time this season for a conference matchup with Miami (OH) (14-8, 2-1) over this past weekend. The good vibes upon returning home quickly turned sour though as the Lady Bobcats lost the series over the course of the weekend to their bitter rivals. Let’s take a quick look at how the series unfolded.
GAME ONE
The vibes around Athens started off strong on the weekend. Ohio was able to take advantage of finally playing at home, pulling out a 4-2 victory over the RedHawks on Friday afternoon.
It was a unique result though, anyone could’ve turned off the game roughly 30 minutes after first pitch and have known the final result. After an offensive barrage from both teams to start in the opening inning, the two schools went completely flat at the plate as no runs were scored after the first inning.
It wasn’t all fun and relaxation to start the afternoon though. Miami opened up scoring initially when Allie Cummins drilled a home run over the center field fence just two batters into the contest. Riley Coyne would later double down the left field line to plate one more for the RedHawks, giving them a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.
Ohio though refused to let their bitter rivals have any enjoyment on Friday. They would immediately respond with four runs in the bottom of the first frame. Emma Hoffner would open up scoring for the Lady Bobcats with a two-run single through the middle of the infield to tie the game up. Just a couple of batters later, Sydney Grein would single through the left side of the infield, bringing in the final two runs of the game.
On the mound, Skipp Miller was fantastic for the Bobcats. The sophomore would throw all seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out four and walking three. The performance moved her season ERA down to 2.89.
GAME TWO
Saturday’s matchup would see just a bit more scoring than the previous day. It was still dominated by early scoring, but it was a bit more spread out than Friday’s contest. The long ball dominated the day though as the two teams combined to hit seven home runs on the day as Miami squeaked out a 7-6 win in the end.
Dingers were the theme early and often on Saturday. The RedHawks got festivities started with two solo shots in the second frame to give them an opening lead.
Coyne would then rip a two-run over the center field wall in the third inning to give Miami a 4-1 lead in the middle of the third inning. That’s about when Ohio would strike to make their move though.
Hoffner got things started in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single, then Grein lined a three-run shot over the left field wall just a few pitches later to give the Lady Bobcats a 5-4 lead.
Though, Cummins would immediately respond for Miami in the next half inning, ripping a two-run home run herself to regain the lead for the RedHawks.
Much like earlier though, Ohio would immediately respond when put back down. Annalia Paoli drilled a solo shot over the center field fence to tie the game back up at six.
Scoring would stall for the next few innings until Coyne drilled her second home run, this time a solo shot in the final inning, to give Miami the final lead. Ohio would open up the bottom of the seventh with a single but then would go down in order as the RedHawks tied the series up, setting up a rubber match on Sunday.
GAME THREE
The series finale ended up getting cut short a couple of innings. The RedHawks were on fire all day on Sunday, pouring on 14 runs as they took a 14-1 victory in five innings to secure the series victory.
Ohio just simply couldn’t seem to get anything together offensively as Miami scored the first 14 runs of the game over the first four innings. The Lady Bobcats’ only run of the game game in the fourth where Kaci Branch lined an RBI single.
Overall, Ohio could only muster up five hits in the game, striking out six times and picking up the lone run.
On the mound, Miller got the start again but saw far different results than her performance on Friday. She would only last two innings, allowing seven runs on five hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.