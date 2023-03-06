A season many would like to forget finally came to its conclusion on Saturday afternoon. The Ohio women’s basketball team fell 74-64 at home to Eastern Michigan in the season finale.
Yaya Felder completed a breakout sophomore campaign with a 35-point explosion in the loss. The guard also added four rebounds, four assists and four steals in the loss.
The guard completed the year averaging 22 points-per-game, shooting 45% from the floor with a 35% mark from beyond the arc. She was also useful in other areas of the game, averaging five rebounds and four assists per game. The next highest scorer on the team was Caitlyn Kroll, who averaged just under nine points-per-game.
Abby Garnett was the only other Bobcat to finish in double-digits on the night. The forward had 11 points on 4-9 shooting with a 3-6 mark from beyond the arc.
Overall as a team, Ohio (6-23, 4-14 Mid-American Conference) shot just under 39% from the field but shot a respectable 33% from deep.
One of the key reasons for the loss was the play on the boards. Ohio was outrebounded 46-30 in the game, allowing for 40 points in the paint for Eastern Michigan.
On the other bench, Lachelle Austin and Ce’Narra Skanes carried the Eagles. Austin led Eastern Michigan (15-14, 7-11 MAC) with 25 points on 9-18 shooting, adding six rebounds and four assists.
Skannes added 21 points while grabbing 11 rebounds.
With the season now wrapped up, the Lady Bobcats now have the offseason to prepare as to what the next move is in the program to try and bring them to contention heading into next season.
