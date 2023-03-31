STEWART - Just across campus from a highly-competitive, high-scoring matchup on the baseball fields of Federal Hocking High School, the Lady Buckeyes matched the scoring side but could relax a little more during a 20-4 mercy rule victory over Federal Hocking on Wednesday.
For Nelsonville-York, Emmie Fowler led the way with three extra-base hits, including a triple, recording five RBI herself on the night. Brooklyn Gerity added four RBI while Abby Riffle had three RBI and scored three runs.
Alexis Freer recorded her first varsity hits on the night too, recording two singles and a double while also ending up with two RBI.
“The whole lineup had multiple hits but it took a real team effort,” Wayne Dicken, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the game with a smile when asked who specifically stood out at the plate in the offensive onslaught. “I’m trying to figure out who stood out because everybody had like three hits. I just thought 1-9 our lineup hit really well. Alexis Freer really came up, it’s her first year playing varsity softball. She had three really big hits for us and I was really proud of her approach at the plate.”
On the mound, Riffle had another fantastic outing despite the runs allowed in the end. The senior went five innings of five hit ball, striking out five in the process. She ultimately allowed four runs, but none of them were charged to the pitcher.
“Her mental toughness was great tonight,” Dicken said about the senior pitcher’s resiliency after a tough inning. “A lot of pitchers would get rattled when your team makes errors behind you but she settled down, made some quality pitches and fought through it.”
For the Lady Lancers, Lillian Crow shined at the plate. The leadoff hitter was a perfect 3-3 at the plate while also scoring a run. Mia Basin and Emma Sayers each recorded two hits for Federal Hocking. Danielle Rymer also recorded two-RBI on a double.
“My seniors stepped up this year and I’m glad to see that. They’re leading the team better than previous seniors before,” Glen Wilkes, the head coach of Federal Hocking noted after the game when discussing positive outlooks despite the rough score on the night. “We can definitely work on pitching. We had some good, smart baserunning. Most girls made good contact and I’m super proud of that.”
Nelsonville-York was able to take a lead early in the game when Gerity came around to score on a fielder’s choice after opening the game up with a double. Triples from Riffle and Fowler highlighted a five-run inning from the Lady Buckeyes, giving them a 6-0 advantage after two.
The Lady Lancers made their comeback effort in the bottom of the third, scoring all four runs in the frame. The hopes wouldn’t last long though as Nelsonville-York put up eight runs in the fourth inning, essentially ending the game there.
They weren’t done though, putting up six more in the fifth inning to put the nail in the coffin as they walked away with another victory, moving to 2-0 on the young season.
