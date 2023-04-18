Seeing Logan put up nine runs in the second inning, Nelsonville-York softball fought back but couldn’t complete the comeback effort, falling 14-7 on the road on Monday.
Lady Buckeyes fall to Logan in high-scoring affair
From Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
The Lady Buckeyes grabbed 12 hits on the day, led by three-hit performances from Trinity Shockey and Alexis Freer. Shockey finished with three RBIs and a run scored while Freer had one RBI and a pair of runs scored. Brooklyn Gerity, Emma Fields and Kyleigh Warren all collected hits as well.
Hayleigh Gautier took the circle for Nelsonville-York to start, allowing nine hits and three earned runs, walking one in two innings of work. Abby Riffle would then pitch the final four innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs.
Despite fighting from behind for most of the game, the Lady Buckeyes quickly shot out to a three-run advantage early. An RBI single from Riffle in the first inning combined with two-run double from Shockey in the following frame, Nelsonville-York held a commanding lead heading into the bottom of the second.
Seven hits, highlighted by a grand slam midway through the frame, allowed Logan to put up nine runs, taking a 9-3 lead going into the third. Nelsonville-York would quickly make it a competitive game once again though. RBI hits from Freer, Warren and Shockey in the third inning would cut the deficit to two midway through the third frame.
From there, the Lady Buckeyes would struggle to get anything going. Grabbing only three hits the rest of the way, Nelsonville-York was held scoreless the rest of the way. A four-run sixth inning from Logan would make it a seven-run difference. The Lady Buckeyes would get one on base in the top of the seventh but would quickly go down as Logan secured the victory.
