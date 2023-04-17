Going up against Crooksville in a doubleheader on Saturday, Nelsonville-York split the set with the Lady Ceramics, dropping the first game 6-1 before bouncing back with a 6-5 win in the second game.
GAME ONE
In the opener, the Lady Buckeyes grabbed five hits despite only being able to get one across the plate. Kyleigh Warren led the team at the plate, going 2-3 out of the nine spot. Abby Riffle, Emmie Fowler and Emma Fields all had hits for Nelsonville-York in the loss. Fowler also drew a pair of walks.
Hayleigh Gautier got the start for the Lady Buckeyes, pitching all seven innings while allowing eight hits and three earned runs, striking out five while walking three.
The game started off slow as both teams struggled to really get anything going in the early parts of the matchup. It wasn’t until the third inning where Crooksville made their move.
The Lady Ceramics would use four hits and a pair of errors in the inning to grab a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Buckeyes’ only run of the game would come in the bottom of the sixth when Riffle drilled a triple to right field, coming around to score on a throwing error.
Nelsonville-York would get one more on base in the seventh but would quickly be shut down, falling in the first game of the day.
GAME TWO
For all the offensive woes Nelsonville-York had early in the day, they turned it around in the second game in order to grab the 6-5 win in five innings. Three different batters recorded multiple hits as the Lady Buckeyes grabbed nine as a team.
Brooklyn Gerity, Gautier and Brooklyn Richards all had two hits in the win. Fields also went 1-2 at the plate, driving in three runs while scoring one herself.
Riffle, the usual No. 1 starter for the team, got the nod in game two. The senior picked up the win after pitching five innings, allowing eight hits and four earned runs, striking out six while walking two.
After the Lady Ceramics picked up a run in the first inning, three singles to start the second from Nelsonville-York would eventually allow Fields to ground out into a fielder’s choice, scoring Richards to tie the game up at one.
It was starting to look like a repeat of the first game though as Crooksville jumped out to a 5-1 lead midway through the fourth inning.
The Lady Buckeyes would immediately respond in the next half-inning. An RBI double from Fields and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Warren would cut the lead down to one by the end of the inning.
Gerity would then single to start off the bottom of the fifth before Riffle’s second triple of the day would bring the runner in, tying the game up at five. An error later in the inning off the bat of Gautier would allow Riffle to come in with the game-winning run.
