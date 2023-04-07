Loaded with games all throughout the week, the Athens’ Lady Bulldogs 21-1 win over Logan on Wednesday was the most impressive of all. Led by two home runs from Olivia Banks, Athens combined for 13 hits in the blowout victory.
Banks finished the game with a 2-4 line at the plate, scoring four runs and grabbing six RBIs on the day. Kayla Hammonds and Ashleigh James each added three themselves. The catcher also went 3-5 at the plate, scoring three runs.
Rylee Toadvine and Abbi Ervin each recorded multiple hits on the day as well.
On the mound, the combination of James and Fern Sigman was enough to quell any offensive attack from Logan. The senior picked up the win, going four innings of one hit ball, allowing one run while striking out a pair. Sigman completed the final inning, striking out the side.
Although it ended up being a pretty significant blowout, it took a while for the bats to really start cooking towards these gaudy numbers. The theme was apparent from the first pitch though. Before ever recording an out, Banks launched one over the left field fence for her first home run of the game, making it a 3-0 game after the top of the first.
Logan would get their only run of the night in the bottom of the first inning, being completely shut out after that.
Athens would score two more in the top of the third before scoring eight runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
RBI hits from Kayla Hammonds and Ervin highlighted the fifth inning while Banks second three-run shot of the game capped off the final turn at-bat for Athens, bringing the game to its 21-1 final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.