The Athens’ Lady Bulldogs took the adage of easing into the season and threw it right out the window. They were able to score in every inning en route to a 16-0 mercy rule victory over Waterford on Tuesday to open the season. All but one starter recorded a hit while five different batters recorded multiple hits.


