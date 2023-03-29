The Athens’ Lady Bulldogs took the adage of easing into the season and threw it right out the window. They were able to score in every inning en route to a 16-0 mercy rule victory over Waterford on Tuesday to open the season. All but one starter recorded a hit while five different batters recorded multiple hits.
Bailee Toadvine and Kendra Hammonds led the way with three RBI each. Kayla Hammonds and Ashleigh James each recorded two.
On the mound, James dominated in her first outing of the season. She pitched four innings of scoreless ball, striking out five while allowing two hits. Fern Sigman would come in to complete a clean final inning.
The rout started early and often for the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday. Hammonds opened up scoring with a three-run shot in the first inning just four batters into the game. One inning later, Toadvine’s two-RBI double increased the lead and then Hammonds brought in one more on a sacrifice.
A lead-off home run in the third inning from Kateyanne Walburn would highlight a four-run inning from Athens, opening up a double-digit lead.
Toadvine would bring in another with a fourth inning double, then Athens would score on each of the next three at-bats, capped by an RBI double from Hammonds.
James would then line a home run over the left field wall in the fifth to round out scoring, giving Athens an easy victory on opening day.
