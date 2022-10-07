The Athens girls soccer team put out a flamethrower last night with a 2-0 win over Division II’s Minford.
Lady Bulldogs cool Falcon attack in 2-0 win
- By Eric Decker Messenger Sports Editor
-
-
- 0
The Athens girls soccer team put out a flamethrower last night with a 2-0 win over Division II’s Minford.
The Falcons entered the game leading the Southern Ohio II division and an overall record of 13-2. On a heater the past couple weeks, Minford had scored at least eight goals in five of the last six games.
Athens (9-5) stood up to the challenge with a stout defensive performance, completely shutting out the Falcons offense.
The first half was a strong back-and-forth batte for each side. It was a physical contest that saw both teams open up scoring chances, but they were thwarted each and every time. Both goalkeepers showed out in the performance. Nevaeh Porter tallied 12 saves in the loss for Minford while Kayla Hammonds blocked any opportunity that came her way.
The best opportunity in the first frame came with just under five minutes left on the clock. A through ball for Olivia Smart on the left side of the net saw her power through a defender to create an open shot. The freshman’s shot was saved by the keeper, sending them to a 0-0 heading into the break.
Smart and the Lady Bulldogs were able to pull through in the second half. Wynne Dodrill set up Quinn Murphy and the sophomore was able to cash in the opportunity, sliding it past the keeper to give Athens the initial lead.
With time running down, Athens was able to secure some breathing room. A shot from Smart ringed off the left post, a scrum ensued and a Falcon defender ultimately put the ball in their own net.
With the regular season winding down, wins like this are massive boosts for the team and program. It was another example of how far this team came from a season prior and showed the strength of the current unit.
The Lady Bulldogs next hit the pitch on Thursday to take on Logan away from home.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.