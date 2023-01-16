The Athens Lady Bulldogs continued their undefeated start to the Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio schedule with a dominant win over River Valley. Down early in the game, the stormed back to grab a 45-25 victory led by Asa Holcombe, who had 17 points.
Athens (10-4, 7-0) dominated in the paint in the match, out rebounding the Lady Raiders 45-28. Emily Zuber led the way in that department with 11 boards. She also added four blocks and a pair of assists in the win.
Those rebounds led to 24 points in the paint and 20 second chance points on the night. Their defense was also strong, holding River Valley to 22% shooting on the night.
The other Bulldogs who hit double-digits were Olivia Smart and Ella Chapman. Smart added 11, four rebounds and a steal while the point guard had 10 points while grabbing nine rebounds and three steals. Overall, the team had nine steals on the night.
After two effective quarters offensively, while also holding River Valley to no more than seven points in a quarter the whole night, Athens went into the halftime break with a 27-13 lead.
Scoring slowed down in the second half, but Athens was still able to hold River Valley to six points in each of the final two quarters to help cruise to the win.
Emma Truance led River Valley with 11 points.
The Lady Bulldogs next hit the court on Monday for a home non-conference matchup against Circleville.
