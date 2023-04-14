THE PLAINS - Roger Bissell, the head coach of Athens’ softball had been noting over the past few days that they were gearing up for a “big” one on the schedule. That big one came and the Lady Bulldogs took care of business, taking down Vinton County 14-1 at home in five innings on Wednesday.
“It was incredible. We came out in the first inning a little rough and then in the second inning we started to play a little ball,” Bissell said after the win about the satisfaction of taking care of an important conference victory. “Started with a little small ball that helped us out a lot, and then again, success follows… I’m extremely proud of the team tonight.”
The win was their eighth mercy rule victory of the season while Athens moves to 10-0 on the year, outscoring opponents 156-25 so far.
“There’s always a chance of a team coming back so you never want that to happen. We’re really good at just staying together.” Kateyanne Walburn said about being so dominant on the mound while also discussing the importance of defeating a conference rival “It's amazing, especially with how last year went with Vinton, it feels so good.”
Abbi Ervin starred out of the nine hole for the Lady Bulldogs, going 3-3 at the plate while driving in three runs and scoring three as well. Kendra Hammonds, Walburn and Rylee Toadvine all collected two hits as well.
“I think my bunt’s kind of got me in the game. I haven’t been hitting my best this season so bunting is getting me in the groove,” Ervin said after the game. “I was seeing a lot of inside-outside, she was just throwing good.”
Ashleigh James, who has now homered in three straight games, hit a two-run shot late in the game. Kayla Hammonds also collected three RBIs in the win.
After a scoreless first frame from both sides, Kateyanne Walburn got a four-run second inning started with a double to left fielder, advancing to third on an error from the Lady Vikings. A pair of strikeouts ensue before Rylee Toadvine ripped a two-out double that would score Walburn for the first run of the game.
A single from Ervin and an RBI single from Kayla Hammonds would help make it a 4-0 game at the end of two.
Athens continued their barrage in the next frame with another four runs. Just as they had done the previous inning and all throughout the season so far, the Lady Bulldogs clutched up with two outs on the board.
Ervin would come up to the plate with the bases loaded and grab a bunt single, bringing in the first runs of the inning. Bailee Toadvine would then line a single through the middle to score two more, making it an eight-run lead for the Lady Bulldogs.
Kendra Hammonds got the scoring started in the fourth inning with a double to left field, scoring Olivia Banks. Hammonds would then score on a wild pitch later in the inning.
James would then launch her two-run shot over the left field fence. Ervin’s RBI triple a couple of batters later would help cap off a six-run frame.
Athens would allow Vinton County to plate home one run in the top of the fifth, but would quickly shut down the Lady Vikings once again as they cruised to another mercy rule victory in the midst of a dominant season.
