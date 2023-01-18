In a non-conference matchup between two teams seeing incredibly successful seasons so far, Circleville pulled away late to steal a 48-34 victory against the Bulldogs in Athens on Monday night. Maddie Blakeman led all scorers with 23 on the night for the Lady Tigers while Quinn Banks and Ella Chapman each pitched in 11 for Athens.


