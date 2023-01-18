In a non-conference matchup between two teams seeing incredibly successful seasons so far, Circleville pulled away late to steal a 48-34 victory against the Bulldogs in Athens on Monday night. Maddie Blakeman led all scorers with 23 on the night for the Lady Tigers while Quinn Banks and Ella Chapman each pitched in 11 for Athens.
“I think they played really well,” Phil Koska, the head coach of Athens said about the play of Banks and Chapman after the loss. “They’ve been coming into their own all season. Any given night we have a new person step up so we just have to string it together all at once and keep rolling.”
Despite what the score ultimately came out to be, Athens (10-5, 7-0 Tri-Valley - Ohio) came out firing and took control early in the night. Chapman got things started with a layup and then found Emily Zuber on a nifty pass a couple possessions later. Banks then hit a three-pointer that sent Circleville (11-3, 7-3 Mid-State - Buckeye) into a timeout with an early 7-2 deficit.
Morgan Blakeman was able to hit a three for Circleville to quell the momentum.
Athens then started to turn the ball over due to an imposing defensive strategy from Circleville. It seemed that any time an entry pass was thrown into the paint the Lady Tigers would have three players collapse onto the ball, forcing the Lady Bulldogs into unnecessary turnovers. Athens finished with 18 turnovers on the night.
“It was definitely unforced errors,” Koska said after the loss, discussing what caused the issues. “Not being patient, reading the floor and just trying to make the defense move with ball fakes, just little patience.”
This allowed Circleville to go on a quick run and take the lead but another three-pointer and a mid-range make from Banks closed the gap. The freshman scored eight of her 11 in the first quarter. She also finished with four rebounds and a block.
The Lady Tigers started to take control from thereon. Turnovers and issues in the paint allowed Circleville to jump out and extend their lead quick. On the night, Athens was outscored 34-16 in the paint.
Down six midway through the quarter, Asa Holcombe converted an and-1 situation to bring it back to a one possession game. The sophomore finished with seven points, five rebounds, five assists and a few steals on the night.
Circleville then went on another little run to bring it to a 24-15 score heading into the halftime break.
“We didn’t rebound, we weren’t trying. We were forcing things and communication on defense, we really got ourselves in trouble.”
Athens began to close the gap in the first few minutes out of the break. They were able to bring the lead down to as little as five before the Lady Tigers went on another run to keep it at a nine-point deficit heading into the final frame.
Chapman started the fourth quarter with a layup but Circleville quickly took control again and forced the Lady Bulldogs into a timeout now down 13 points.
A make from Holcombe and an and-1 from Chapman off a steal and fast break cut the lead back down but it looked as if Athens used all their energy.
As the clock ran down and time began to be an issue, Athens found themselves fouling late and couldn’t seem to get much going. Free-throws from Circleville ultimately iced the game, bringing it to its 15-point difference at the final whistle. The Lady Tigers went 9-11 from the line on the night.
Looking to rebound, Athens next hits the floor at home this Thursday for a conference matchup with River Valley.
