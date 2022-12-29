Playing in Cincinnati during the afternoon hours of Wednesday against Taft, the Athens Lady Bulldogs had one of the more dominant, eye-popping scores that you’ll ever see from a high school game. Not allowing a single point in the first half, Athens (7-2, 5-0) demolished the Senators en route to a 63-9 victory.


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.