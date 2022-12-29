Playing in Cincinnati during the afternoon hours of Wednesday against Taft, the Athens Lady Bulldogs had one of the more dominant, eye-popping scores that you’ll ever see from a high school game. Not allowing a single point in the first half, Athens (7-2, 5-0) demolished the Senators en route to a 63-9 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs had arguably their best shooting performance of the season so far. They shot 48% overall in the contest with a 40% mark from deep on 20 shots. They were also relentless on defense, forcing Taft into 29 turnovers, leading to 48 points.
As if a 19-0 score at the end of the first quarter wasn’t dominant enough, the Lady Bulldogs absolutely stepped on the gas in the second. They scored 28 points in the second frame to help guide them to an almost unthinkable 47-0 lead going into the halftime break.
Maybe more satisfying than the score itself, Athens’ points came from a litany of different players. Five different players scored in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs.
Olivia Smart led the way with 14 points on 5-7 shooting. Ella Chapman and Fern Sigman each added 11 on identical 4-7 shooting marks. Finally, Quinn Banks and Asa Holcombe each poured in 10. Holcombe also led the team with six assists and five steals.
Scoring started to cease on both sides in the second half, but that’s understandable given the absurd lead they had at the time. Athens scored eight points in each of the third and fourth quarters. Still, they impressively only gave up three points heading into the final frame.
