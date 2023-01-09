The Athens Lady Bulldogs continued their undefeated start to the Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio schedule on Thursday night with a 41-33 win over Wellston. A mixture of strong defense and a balanced scoring attack helped guide the Lady Bulldogs to their ninth win of the season.
While it wasn’t a particularly strong shooting night from either side, the Lady Bulldogs did just enough to secure the win. Asa Holcombe led Athens with 10 points while also adding seven rebounds, dishing out six assists and grabbing a couple of steals.
After falling down early, the Lady Bulldogs shot right back to take a lead late in the first quarter, one they would never relinquish.
A decent scoring first quarter quickly turned into a drought in the second. Both teams were only able to score five points in the second, leading to the 19-16 lead for Athens going into halftime.
From there, Athens continued to lock down defensively. The Lady Bulldogs shut out the Golden Rockets in the third quarter. While they weren’t able to completely run away from Wellston with only 10 points themselves in the third, they did enough to build a comfortable lead heading into the final frame.
Ella Chapman and Quinn Banks each scored eight points on the night to help guide Athens. Chapman added five rebounds and three assists while Banks also had three blocks in the win.
Wellston actually outscored the Lady Bulldogs 17-12 in the final quarter, but Athens had already done enough at that point to withstand the comeback, ultimately leading to the eight point victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.