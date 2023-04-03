The Athens’ Lady Bulldogs continued their miraculous start to the young season over the weekend with a double header sweep on Saturday, convincingly defeating Caldwell and Lancaster as they move to 4-0 on the year.
GAME ONE
In the opener against Caldwell, the bats exploded for 18 hits and 18 runs as they were able to eventually walk away with an 18-6 victory in six innings. Ashleigh James led the way with a 3-4 performance at the plate, racking up four RBI and a couple of runs.
Each of Kendra Hammonds and Bailee Toadvine each had three hits on the night as well. Kayla Hammonds, Kateyanne Walburn and Rylee Toadvine each recorded two hits.
On the mound, Olivia Banks did enough to earn the victory despite a less-than-perfect outing. Banks allowed seven hits and five earned runs while striking out four over 4.1 innings of work. James worked in relief and threw 1.2 flawless innings, striking out three in the process.
Offensive output seemed to be of no issue for either school in the game. There was only three half-innings where a run wasn’t scored. Athens scored in every single inning of the game.
Athens took the initial lead three batters into the game after a fielder’s choice groundout would allow Bailee Toadvine to score. RBI singles from Kendra Hammonds and James would supplement a three-run first inning from Athens.
After allowing Caldwell to make it a 3-2 game after one, Athens responded with another couple of runs in the second to create some breathing room. RBI singles from Kayla Hammonds and Walburn would manufacture those runs.
Thanks to some sloppy play from Caldwell, the Lady Bulldogs were able to tack on another three-runs in the third, making it an 8-2 game at the time.
After a three-run home run from Caldwell in the bottom of the third made it a three-run game again, Athens would rip off a five-run inning to essentially put the game out of question. After using some good, fundamental softball to create runs, Kayla Hammonds ripped an RBI triple triple to help make it a 13-5 game midway through the fourth.
After shutting Caldwell out in the fourth, RBI singles in the fifth from Bailee Toadvine and James would make it a ten-run game.
Caldwell would go on to score one more but an RBI double from Rylee Toadvine in the sixth would send Athens over the mercy rule threshold, securing their first victory of the day.
GAME TWO
Shortly after the celebration was done from game one, the Lady Bulldogs had to suit back up with the chance of securing two victories on the day. It was a little more competitive this time around, but it hardly mattered as Athens was still able to secure a 10-6 victory over Lancaster.
Just as she finished the previous game, James was sent out to the mound to start the second game. It wasn’t the prettiest output on the mound, but the senior did enough to secure the win after pitching a complete game. In all, James went seven innings, allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out three.
At the plate it wasn’t quite the 18-run explosion they had just accrued, but the Lady Bulldogs were still able to tally up 10 runs on nine hits during the game. Banks, Kendra Hammonds and James each had two hits in the game. Bailee Toadvine, Kayla Hammonds and Rylee Toadvine each had one hit on the night.
Kendra Hammonds also led the team in RBI in the game, bringing in three runners. Bailee Toadvine and James had two RBI as well.
After a scoreless first inning, Athens got on the scoreboard first with some good fundamentals. Ashleigh Ervin dropped a bunt in the bottom of the second that allowed Walburn to scamper home for the initial lead.
Athens would go on to tack on two more in the third before a three-run shot from Ashlin Mowery in the top of the fourth would tie the game up at three apiece.
It wouldn’t take long for Athens to respond as Kendra Hammonds ripped a three-RBI double to quickly regain the lead in the bottom of the fourth. The Lady Bulldogs would tack on three more in the following inning, highlighted by a two-RBI triple from Bailee Toadvine, giving them a 9-3 lead after five.
A pair of sixth-inning home runs from Lancaster would once again make it a three-run game. It was too little, too late though as James capped off the game with a solo home run while shutting Lancaster down offensively, securing the four-run victory in the end.
