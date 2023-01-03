In a season littered with them just a couple of months in, the Athens Lady Bulldogs grabbed another impressive victory with a 49-45 win over a 9-2 Cleveland Heights team just before the new year.
After falling down early, Athens (8-2, 5-0) rallied back to hold the Tigers to six first quarter points, taking a three-point lead heading into the second frame. They were able to suffocate the Tigers’ attack all night by forcing them into unnecessary errors. Athens forced Cleveland Heights into 29 turnovers, leading to 19 points.
Three different Lady Bulldogs reached above double-digits in the win. Fern Sigman led all scorers with 15 points on 5-10 shooting from deep. The freshman also added seven rebounds and a steal.
Asa Holcombe added 14 points with a 6-8 mark from the free throw line. She also chipped in nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. Ella Chapman had 12 points on 16 shots, leading all players with five steals while adding four rebounds herself.
The Lady Bulldogs held the Tigers under 10-points once again in the second quarter, opening up a 21-15 lead heading into the halftime break.
Athens was able to maintain their lead for the majority of the third quarter but a late comeback effort gave Cleveland Heights the lead towards the end of the quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs responded quickly though and regained a lead they would never relinquish. Outscoring them 17-14 the final frame, Athens were able to hold on for the four-point win in the end.
Still out on the road, Athens next faces off against Logan Elm on Tuesday.
