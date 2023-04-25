THE PLAINS - They never said staying on top was going to be easy.
In a wild, resilient, statement-making game for the Lady Bulldogs, No. 1 Athens worked through multiple scares to thrash No. 8 John Glenn 13-6 on Tuesday night. Athens moved to 18-0 after the win.
“They came focused and they were prepared for this game. They were ready for this game,” Roger Bissell, the head coach of Athens said after the win. “They’ve been waiting for this game for two years and they didn’t let the big stage get in the way.”
Overall, Athens collected 11 hits in the win. Kendra Hammonds led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with a 2-4 day at the plate, scoring three runs while driving in two and drawing a walk. While incredibly important for the score in the moment, Hammonds’ three-run hit in the sixth inning meant so much more.
It was the 100th hit of her career for the junior, something she had been salivating for a chance to get in the win.
“I was so nervous going up to bat,” Hammonds noted. “First wanting to score more runs and then wanting to get that 100th hit because It’s been a really crazy year. I feel just so excited, it was a perfect time too.”
James, Kateyanne Walburn and Bailee Toadvine each collected two hits in the win for Athens. The trio also had four, three and one RBI respectively. Kayla Hammonds, Rylee Toadvine and Abbi Ervin each picked up a hit as well.
Athens was able to rake off Sydney Marshall in the win. The Bowling Green commit lasted three innings, allowing six hits and eight runs for John Glenn.
“Marshall is a heck of a pitcher. She’s D1 for a reason. I thought our kids managed discipline very well against her and I was extremely proud of them.” Bissell noted.
In the circle, James dominated for most parts of the night. The senior went all seven innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs, walking five while striking out four.
It wasn’t all fun to begin the contest. John Glenn ended up scoring two runs in the top of the first to kick off the game, opening up a chance for morale to get down in the Lady Bulldogs’ dugout. Just as the team has fought all season, Athens stormed back instantly to grab a lead and command of the game in front of a home crowd.
After Olivia Banks and Kayla Hammonds reached base with a pair of outs, Walburn absolutely drilled a three-run shot over the center field fence on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, sending the first baseman and her teammates into a frenzy. Bailee Toadvine would then extend the lead in the next inning with a bloop single over the first baseman’s head, scoring Fern Sigman.
“It put us back in the lead and really got our energy up. It set the tone and I couldn’t have asked for a better moment, that was amazing.” Walburn said after the win, discussing how important that first inning home run was.
A pair of two-RBI hits from James and Ervin in the third inning would give Athens a commanding 8-2 lead going into the fourth. James would then crack an RBI double in the fifth after shutting the Lady Muskies down through the middle portion of the game.
With the Lady Bulldogs cruising at this point, John Glenn staged a comeback effort in the sixth that started to increase the pressure for Athens. A pair of errors and singles would bring in the first couple of runs before a two RBI single from Alivia Boothe would put the score at 9-6.
John Glenn still had the bases loaded at that point with the go-ahead run at the plate. She would line out to Banks, who would quickly throw over to first base to nab the runner off the base and complete the double play.
“It just made me want the game more,” James said, discussing the imperfect sixth inning and dealing with the slight leg injury for the moment. “I was able to get back up, take a second and go back at it.”
With all the pressure put on it by the Lady Muskies, Athens responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to help secure the win.
The Lady Bulldogs would load the bases up without an out, only to see Kendra Hammonds rip her 100th hit, a three-run single that would increase the lead back up to six.
James would bring one more home on a ground out and then shut down John Glenn’s lineup in order in the seventh, securing the massive victory over a top-10 opponent.
