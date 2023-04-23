Holding a one-run lead going into the bottom of the sixth, Athens’ softball rallied for three runs in its final at-bats, grabbing a 5-1 victory over Meigs as they moved to 16-0 on the year, preserving its perfect record. Olivia Banks and Kendra Hammonds led the way with two hits, two runs and an RBI each in the win.
Kayla Hammonds, Kateyanne Walburn and Ashleigh James all had hits as well. James also got the start in the circle, going seven innings while giving up eight hits and no earned runs, striking out six.
The Lady Bulldogs took its first lead of the night in the bottom of the first when Banks ripped a solo shot to center field. The Lady Marauders would answer in the next half-inning however and tie the game up at one apiece.
Kendra Hammonds would open up the bottom of the fourth with a single, later coming around to score the game-winning run on an error from Meigs’ shortstop.
The game would stay at a one-run margin for the next couple of frames until the Lady Bulldogs broke away in the sixth. Banks would set everything in motion with a one-out triple, later scoring on an RBI single to left field from Kendra Hammonds. Two batters later, James would launch a two-run shot to left field, giving Athens the four-run advantage. The senior would allow one single in the fifth but quickly shut down Meigs’ offense, securing another victory.
