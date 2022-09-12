With the 6-0 victory over the McClain Tigers on Saturday, the Athens Bulldogs secure two back-to-back victories on the road, bringing their record to 3-2.
Lady Bulldogs rout McClain in 6-0 victory
- By Julie Owens Special to the Messenger
Updated
With the 6-0 victory over the McClain Tigers on Saturday, the Athens Bulldogs secure two back-to-back victories on the road, bringing their record to 3-2.
The Bulldogs came out a little sluggish and out of sync. They allowed the Tigers into their defensive third to test, Keeper Kateyanne Walburn.
Walburn showed her authority in the pipes, after confidently snagging a Tigers’ corner kick and a Tigers’ direct kick. However, after these early grabs, the Bulldog defense protected Walburn who never had to touch the ball again.
Shots in the first half were launched by Vlada Kiryukhin, Sophia Szolosi, Quinn Murphy, and Olivia Smart. The half ended with the Bulldogs up by one goal following a penalty kick taken by Annie Moulton. She shot hard right; the Tigers’ keeper did not have a chance.
The 2nd half was different. The Bulldogs dominated possession, shots, and goals. The defensive line prevented the Tigers from taking any shots.
Fifteen minutes into the half, Quinn Murphy stripped her opponent of the ball and dribbled through the defensive line to secure a goal with a shot from the 6-yard line.
Three minutes later, Wynne Dodrill popped a long shot over the defensive line and the hands of the Tigers’ keeper, bringing the score to 3-0. Murphy, who had a hat trick in the previous game against the Alexander Spartans, secured a second goal after outrunning Tigers’ sweeper and tapping the ball perfectly into the lower left corner.
Shortly after, Moulton found herself at the PK line again. Repeat performance. Hard right. Too fast for the goalie to respond.
Given the comfortable lead, all Bulldogs on the roster got time on the field and touches on the ball. The Bulldog intensity continued into the last minutes. Kyla Kinnard had a break way. The Tigers keeper came out to meet her and Kinnard shot far left to produce the final score on the board 6-0.
After the game, sophomore Jo Bertuna reflected that “the victory feels awesome!”
The Bulldogs match up against Fairfield Union on Monday night under the lights of Joe Burrow stadium
