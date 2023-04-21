Scoring all their runs in the first two innings of the game, Athens softball blanked Waterford en route to a 13-0 win over the Lady Wildcats on Thursday. Led by three-hit days from Kendra Hammonds and Rylee Toadvine, the Lady Bulldogs moved to 15-0 on the year.
Fern Sigman got the start for Athens and dazzled in the circle. The freshman went all five innings, allowing two hits while striking out three and allowing one walk.
At the plate, Kendra Hammonds grabbed three RBIs to go along with her three hits. Abbi Ervin went 2-2 out of the nine hole, grabbing four RBIs while scoring a pair of runs. Kayla Hammonds, Olivia Banks and Zoey Johnson all collected multiple hits as well.
Two singles and a walk from Athens loaded up the bases in the bottom of the first to start. Kendra Hammonds would then rip a bases-clearing double to left field to give Athens a three-run advantage before ever recording an out. Doubles from Rylee Toadvine and Ervin later in the frame would increase the lead further and then RBI singles from Kayla Hammonds and Banks would cap off the eight-run first inning.
The barrage would continue in the second when Kateyanne Walburn launched a solo home run to lead off the frame. Sigman would smack an RBI double soon after and Ervin would follow that up with a two-run triple to left field. A sacrifice fly from Bailee Toadvine would cap off the inning, making it a 13-0 game.
Both teams would go scoreless the rest of the way as Athens walked away with another easy win, keeping their perfect season alive.
