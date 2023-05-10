If you work towards a goal, you should be able to fully revel in the fruits of your labor. After clinching at least a share of the Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio title the week prior, Athens softball secured a complete hold of the divisional crown and completed a perfect regular season with a 12-2 thrashing of River Valley on Tuesday.
As usual, it was a hit parade for the Lady Bulldogs in the five inning win, grabbing 13 total. Six different batters collected two hits with Bailee Toadvine, Kayla Hammonds, Olivia Banks, Kateyanne Walburn, Ashleigh James and Rylee Toadvine each reaching the mark. Rylee Toadvine led the team with three RBIs while Kendra Hammonds and Walburn each had two.
On the mound, James went all five innings, allowing eight hits and two runs, striking out one and walking one.
Athens grabbed an initial lead after Bailee Toadvine and Kayla Hammonds led off the games with singles. Toadvine would come around to score on a fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Kendra Hammonds.
Following the first, Athens found themselves in a position that it didn’t often find itself in. After the Lady Raiders scored one in each of the second and third inning, the Lady Bulldogs were facing a one-run deficit heading into the fourth.
That wouldn’t last for long as Athens put up four runs in the frame. Following a single from Banks to start, consecutive RBI hits from Walburn, James and Rylee Toadvine would help give Athens a 5-2 lead heading into the fifth.
The Lady Bulldogs would keep its foot on the gas in the following inning, putting seven on the board as it cruised past the mercy rule threshold. An RBI triple from Kendra Hammonds followed by an RBI double from Walburn would kick off festivities in the frame.
Rylee Toadvine would rip a triple herself to score another run before RBI hits from Bailee Toadvine and Kayla Hammonds would bring in the final run of the game.
Two runners would reach base for River Valley in the fifth, but James would quickly settle down to help secure the win and a divisional title.
