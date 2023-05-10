Olivia Banks run

(#5) Olivia Banks runs out of the box after making contact during the 13-2 over Nelsonville-York earlier in the season.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

If you work towards a goal, you should be able to fully revel in the fruits of your labor. After clinching at least a share of the Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio title the week prior, Athens softball secured a complete hold of the divisional crown and completed a perfect regular season with a 12-2 thrashing of River Valley on Tuesday.


