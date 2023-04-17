Originally supposed to be a doubleheader, Athens softball took care of business once again, moving to 12-0 on the year after a high-scoring, 10-6 defeat of Philo at home on Saturday. The second game of the day was canceled midway through after inclement weather.
The Lady Bulldogs grabbed 11 hits in the win, led by Olivia Banks’ 2-4 day at the plate. The senior recorded three runs and a pair of RBIs, smacking a home run in the process.
She also took the mound of Athens, struggling a little bit despite ultimately taking the win. She pitched 4.2 innings, allowing eight hits and six runs, striking out four while walking four.
Ashleigh James came in late in relief. The No. 1 starter for the team shined, allowing only two hits and no runs over 2.1 innings, striking out three and walking none.
Bailee Toadvine and Kateyanne Walburn both had three-hit days for the Lady Bulldogs. Walburn also recorded five RBIs in the win. Kayla Hammonds had two hits and a pair of RBI while Kendra Hammonds recorded a hit and a run scored, drawing a walk as well.
After Philo attacked early and put up three runs in the top of the first, Athens instantly responded as they have done all season. The first five batters recorded hits for the Lady Bulldogs, highlighted by RBI hits from Banks and Walburn, giving Athens the lead once again before recording an out. Walburn would later come around to score on a wild pitch, giving Athens a 5-3 lead after the first inning.
Philo would get one back in the second inning to cut the lead down to one, but history would repeat itself as the Lady Bulldogs would put even more runs across in the bottom of the frame. After fielder’s choice groundout brought in the first run of the inning, Banks ripped a solo shot to left field, giving Athens a 7-4 lead after two. It was the 100th hit of her career for the senior.
A solo shot from Philo in the fourth would make it a two-run game and then they would tack on one more in the fifth to make it a 7-6 game at the time.
It wouldn’t be until the sixth inning where Athens extended their lead again. An RBI single from Kayla Hammonds would make it a two-run game again and then an RBI single from Walburn later in the inning would make it a 10-6 game.
Philo was able to get one into scoring position in the seventh, but that was about all they could do, eventually going down as Athens secured yet another victory.
Philo was up 3-2 in the previously mentioned second game of the doubleheader before two weather delays caused the game to be ruled a no contest.
