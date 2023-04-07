And the hits keep running.
Whether it’s a platinum recording artist or the Lady Bulldogs of Athens, the hits just keep coming early into the season. Securing another 11 on the night, Athens moved past Alexander 11-1 in five innings to move to 7-0 on the year. Through seven games this season, Athens is outscoring their opponents 107 to 18.
“Once we get up on a team, we want to put our foot on the gas,” Olivia Banks said about her and her teammates being able to get off to such a roaring start to the year. “If we see a pitcher once through the lineup and maybe they get us the first time around, it’s going to be hard to get us a second and third time around if we’re smart. That’s kind of what we’ve been focusing on, just having smart at bats and putting the ball in play, good things will happen to us.”
Only one player to record an at-bat didn’t have a hit on the night for the Lady Bulldogs. They were led by a 3-4 performance from Kendra Hammonds, scoring two runs and grabbing an RBI in the process. Bailee Toadvine had two hits with a pair of runs. Six different batters recorded an RBI for Athens.
For Alexander, they struggled to get anything going against good pitching. While able to score the first run of the game, the Lady Spartans could only muster up four hits throughout the game. Makya Radcliff went 2-2 at the plate for Alexander.
“If we play our game we can compete with anyone. We just had those little errors that costed us. They’re a great team and they capitalized on the errors. If we settle down, we can be very competitive against them.” Brandon Buckley, co-head coach of Alexander said after the loss.
On the mound, Ashleigh James dazzled in front of the home crowd. The senior went all five innings, allowing the four hits while striking out five and walking none.
“It’s the first time this season I’ve actually had my drop-curve working,” James said with a chuckle, discussing her performance on the mound. “It was a good pitch to go to, I think I threw that the majority. That pitch was going and then just hitting spots like usual.”
Alexander opened up scoring in the top of the first after Ellie Day lined a single to center, scoring Kaylee Hudnall.
The hope for the Lady Spartans would only last for so long though as Athens shot out for four runs of their own in the first inning, taking a commanding lead.
Following a lead-off single from Bailee Toadvine, Kayla Hammonds drilled a double to center field, bringing the senior home for their first run. Athens would then take advantage of some errors to help score the final few runs in the first.
It would take a couple of innings before Athens struck again. Kendra Hammonds would open up the third with a lead-off triple and then come around to score on a sacrifice fly from James.
Athens would next hit the scoreboard in the fifth when Banks opened up the inning with a solo shot to center field. It was the third home run in two days for the senior.
RBI singles from Rylee and Bailee Toadvine would highlight a six-run fifth inning as a single from Kendra Hammonds would walk it off, giving the Lady Bulldogs another mercy rule victory.
“We strive to play together and I feel like if we just play together and do our thing, stay focused and make adjustments, we’re going to be tough to beat,” Roger Bissell, the head coach of Athens said after the win. “You can’t coach chemistry like that. It’s a very special group of seniors we have and that mixed in with a couple juniors, sophomores and freshmen, we’ve got us a pretty good team this year.”
