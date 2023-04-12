If you get one, you might as well grab a whole bunch. This saying often applies to a multitude of situations in life. For the Athens Lady Bulldogs, this also applies to home runs.
Going back-to-back-to-back at one point, Athens used the momentum of four home runs in the first inning to eventually grab a 13-2 victory over Nelsonville-York in five innings. Sitting at 8-0 after the win, it was their seventh game to end in a mercy rule victory.
“It’s crazy,” Kayla Hammonds simply said after describing how fun it is to be on a team that’s not only winning, but doing so dominantly on a nightly basis with games that include four home run innings. “It’s unbelievable how far we’ve made it throughout the season. Four home runs in one inning is just crazy.”
Kendra Hammonds, Ashleigh James, Ellie Beck-Aden and Rylee Toadvine all ripped home runs in the opening frame. Toadvine would go on to smack another shot later in the night, completing a 3-3 night at the plate with two home runs and a double. For Beck-Aden it was the first home run of her career for the freshman. In all, Athens smacked four home runs in five batters, giving them a 6-0 lead after one inning.
“It was cool to hit my first home run ever, not just in high school.” Beck-Aden noted after the game.
As a team, Athens picked up 16 hits in the win. Bailee Toadvine, Kayla Hammonds, Kendra Hammonds and Beck-Aden all recorded two hits in the win.
“We struggled last year in the conference and this year we’ve committed ourselves to playing hard every game and not taking anybody lightly,” Roger Bissell, the head coach of Athens noted after the game when discussing grabbing an important conference win over a rival. “[Nelsonville-York] came into this game last year and upset us. We knew coming in that we just had to play our game, not worry about anyone else and leave the noise outside. Just play within the chalk lines and they came and played so I was pretty proud of them.”
For Nelsonville-York, the team grabbed four hits total. Brooklyn Gerity had two hits for the Lady Buckeyes while Trinity Shockey and Abby Riffle each picked up one. Riffle and Emmie Fowler would also pick up RBIs in the loss.
After the six run first inning, Athens would pour on four more in the second to make it a double-digit game at the time. An RBI double from Kayla Hammonds and RBI singles from Kateyanne Walburn and Beck-Aden would give the Lady Bulldogs a 10-0 lead after two.
An RBI single from Riffle and a fielder’s choice groundout from Fowler in the third inning would round out scoring for the Lady Buckeyes.
The Toadvine’s would ultimately team up to put this one to bed in the fourth and clinch another mercy rule victory. Rylee would rip a two-run shot to left field early in the frame and then Bailee would single in the game-ending run. Nelsonville-York would then go down rather quickly in the fifth inning to end the contest.
