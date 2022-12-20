If you were weary at all about how the Athens Lady Bulldogs would fare this season after seven straight years of finishing no better than fifth in the TVC - Ohio, the girls on the court are quelling those fears quickly.
Four days after defeating Nelsonville-York for the first time since the early days of 2015, Athens (5-2, 4-0) broke an even longer drought.
The Lady Bulldogs took down Alexander (0-6, 0-3) for the first time since 2014 on Monday night with a gutsy 48-28 blowout of the Spartans. In a game that Athens controlled from the opening tip, Olivia Smart paced the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points on the night.
“She has stepped it up, the last two games she’s got a double-double so she is really coming out on her own and starting to shine a little,” Phil Koska, the head coach of Athens, said about the freshman after the win. “It’s tough to play against us because we have a different person who can do it each night. You can’t just pick one girl and say ‘I’m going to take here out of the way’ because they’re all starting to come out.”
Asa Holcombe started off the game with a layup. Karah Allison quickly went down the court right after to get Alexander’s opening bucket. That was the last time that the game would be tied.
Layups from Ella Chapman and Smart with a Quinn Banks free throw mixed in gave Athens a 7-2 lead before forcing the Spartans into an early timeout.
The Lady Bulldogs failed to score the rest of the quarter, but it hardly mattered since they were employing a suffocating style of defense all night. Alexander struggled to deal with the press and gave the ball up often.
“From watching film, we knew that we just wanted to turn up the intensity tonight and be more aggressive.” Koska said after the win. “It was part of our plan. We’ve been practicing it, we’ve talked about it and we were hoping it would be effective and it kept us in the game and picked up our intensity when we got down.”
Entering the second with a 7-4 lead, Athens continued to build on their lead. A rebound and putback from Fern Sigman got the quarter started, then a full-court heave to Smart led her to another layup. Scores from Chapman, Holcombe and Sigman gave Athens their first double-digit lead of the night.
Five straight points from Smart late in the quarter helped guide the Lady Bulldogs to a 22-8 lead heading into the locker room.
For Alexander, it was the second straight quarter they could only muster four points. Those came in the form of a layup from Mckenna Moore and a pair of free throws from Mallory Sherman.
Alexander got the scoring started with a layup from Julianna Cain but that was quickly canceled out by a layup from Chapman. The freshman then came down the floor and knocked down a three to get the home crowd excited.
Athens continued their barrage that ultimately led to Alexander calling a timeout down 31-12 midway through the quarter. Cain hit a free throw to stop the run and the Spartans started to chip ever so slightly at the lead.
Things looked like they might have become interesting at the start of the fourth. Four straight points from the Spartans cut the lead down to 10 for the first time since the second quarter.
Once again though, that was quickly canceled out by four straight points of their own from Athens.
A three-point shot from Kaylee Johnson cut the lead down to nine, but that’s as close as it got. The Lady Bulldogs jumped out ahead once again and extended the lead to 20 by the final whistle.
At the final buzzer, Chapman finished with 11 and Holcombe added 10 for the Lady Bulldogs.
“I’m extremely proud of these girls. We are reminding them all the time that we’re not stopping. We want to keep fighting and grinding,” Koska mentioned when asked about the pride that comes with breaking such long droughts just a few days apart. “We start every day and end every day on the TVC logo. Because that’s our goal, we want to win it… we’re ready to go.”
Sitting at 4-0 now in the TVC, Athens is primed to try and see success not witnessed from the Lady Bulldogs in years. They next hit the floor on Thursday, the 29th for a matchup with Cleveland Heights.
Alexander on the other hand remains winless on the year. They have another conference matchup this Thursday when they see River Valley come to Albany.
