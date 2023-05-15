THE PLAINS - Nothing that’s perfect can last forever. While Athens had already competed in the postseason, a last-minute make-up game against Wellston ruined its bid at a perfect season. Allowing six runs in the final inning, the Lady Bulldogs fell to 23-1 after a 10-6 loss to Wellston at home on Friday.


