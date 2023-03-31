Although the season is still incredibly young, the Athens’ Lady Bulldogs are in the midst of a storybook start to their season over the first couple games.
Lady Bulldogs thrash Tigers in five innings
- From Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
Although the season is still incredibly young, the Athens’ Lady Bulldogs are in the midst of a storybook start to their season over the first couple games.
Following a 16-0 thrashing of Waterford the day prior on the road, Athens returned home for a quick matchup with Marietta where they would walk away with an utterly dominant 22-1 victory over the Lady Tigers in five innings. In all, the Lady Bulldogs scored 38 consecutive runs to start the season before allowing their first.
It was just an absurd day offensively for Athens. The team combined for 23 hits in only 34 at bats while only striking out once. In all, the team combined for 16 RBI. Nobody recorded more than three RBI individually, but six different batters recorded two.
Bailee Toadvine and Olivia Banks each led the way with four hits apiece. Kayla Hammonds added three hits out of the catcher spot while five other hitters had two hits.
On the mound, Banks and Kendra Hammonds combined for the gem. Banks picked up the win after going four shutout innings, striking out four while only allowing a pair of hits. Hammonds finished the final inning, allowing one run.
This was never going to be a close contest. From the jump, Athens scored seven runs in the first inning to take a commanding lead.
After Athens was already able to bring home a couple of runs, an RBI triple from Kendra Hammonds and an RBI double from Ashleigh James made it a 5-0 game before ever recording an out. An RBI triple from Fern Sigman would score the final run of the inning.
That wasn’t even close to their most productive inning of the afternoon. Athens would go on to score 12 runs in the third inning, blowing the game completely out of the water.
RBI doubles from Rylee Toadvine and Kayla Hammonds would open up scoring in the third. Shortly after, RBI hits from Banks, Kendra Hammonds, James, Ellie Beck-Aden and Rylee Toadvine again would open up the lead to 17-0 before they recorded an out in the third frame. By the end of the third, Athens found themselves with a 20-0 lead. Athens would go on to score two more in the fourth inning before ultimately reaching the required playing time for a mercy rule.
It’s still early in the year, but we’re seeing a different type of dominance out of the Lady Bulldogs.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.