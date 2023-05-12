THE PLAINS — At this point in the season, it’s more about physically winning rather than how you go about doing so. Athens’ softball admittedly didn’t play its best on Wednesday in the 13-3 win over Warren in the Sectional Final. It should be a pretty comforting thought though for the team that they were able to play a rusty game and still walk away with a five inning mercy rule victory.
Facing off against an objectively slower pitcher than it is used to, Athens seemingly struggled to get adjusted at the change in pace, often flying out in front of pitches. Still though, the Lady Bulldogs were able pour on at least one run in every inning before exploding late to secure the win.
“Normally I think we’re better at adjusting quicker. We hadn’t seen a pitcher like that in a long, long time for sure. It was not our cleanest game but you get through this one and hopefully that’s behind us now… You advance, it’s what you do, but definitely not our best night. We’ll be better.” Drew Banks, assistant head coach of the Lady Bulldogs said after the win.
At the plate, Athens was led by three-hit days from Khyla Brannon and Ashleigh James. Brannon went 3-3 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored while James went 3-4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored.
“I’ve definitely been working on waiting on pitches. I’ve definitely been struggling a little bit but tonight I was really in the zone and waiting on the balls.” Brannon said when asked about what was working so well at the plate for her.
Bailee Toadvine, Kendra Hammonds and Kateyanne Walburn each had a pair of hits in the win. Kayla Hammonds, Olivia Banks, Rylee Toadvine and Abbi Ervin all had one.
“The second time through, we just knew we had to wait on the pitch. Our pitch, not her pitch, just wait and drive the ball.” James said regarding the adjustments the team would make.
James would also get the start in the circle, going all five innings, allowing two hits and one earned run, striking out two while walking three.
Despite needing some time to adjust to the pace of the pitching, Athens was still able to get two runners across home in the first inning. After an error off the bat of Kayla Hammonds put one runner on base, consecutive RBI doubles from Banks and Kendra Hammonds would bring in the first two runs of the game.
The Lady Warriors would get one back in the top of the second with a sacrifice fly, but that run ended up canceling out after an RBI single from Brannon in the next inning would extend the lead back to two runs.
James would send Warren down in order in the third inning before Walburn led off the bottom of the frame with a triple to right center field, coming around to score on an error. Brannon would then rip her second RBI hit of the day later in the frame to help make it a 7-1 game after three.
Warren would close the gap slightly in the fourth with a pair of runs, but Athens would shoot out for four more runs in the bottom of the inning.
An RBI double from James would score Walburn and then RBI singles from Brannon, Ervin and Kayla Hammonds would extend the lead to eight. The single from Hammonds was also the 100th hit of her career, joining her sister Kendra in the 100 hit club.
Heading into the fifth, it was becoming apparent that Warren was ready to get this one over with. Kendra Hammonds would single to lead off the inning but would be able to scamper around the bases all the way home thanks to some mental errors from the Lady Warriors. Two batters later, James would launch a walk-off solo shot to give the Lady Bulldogs a Sectional title.
Moving on the the District Semi-Finals, Athens is set up to play against Logan Elm on May 15 at 4 p.m. at Ohio Softball Field at Ohio University’s campus.
