MCARTHUR – Athens’ girls’ cross country team conquered its rivals Saturday at the Vinton County Invitational.
Athens led the field with Ravenswood capturing second place and Waverly at third.
Girls' team's victory follows its big win two Saturdays back at the Golden Rockets' Invitational in Wellston.
Bulldogs’ Sophia Szolosi, a ninth grader, captured first place with a time of 19:33 minutes in the 3.1-mile race against 92 runners representing at least nine schools.
Bulldogs’ ninth graders Landis Corrigan (21:11) and Olivia Smart (21:17) finished second and third respectively – at least 30 seconds ahead of their closest competition.
Scorers for the Bulldogs were Jillian Bourque at 18th place (24:07) and Samantha Layton at 19th place (24:09) along with Eva Riley who crossed the finish line at 22nd place (24:37) and Kate Kotses at 25th place (24:49) on the hilly course through fields and forests at Vinton County High School.
Other local teams of note who posted top results include Vinton County who finished sixth, Wellston at eighth and Oak Hill in ninth place.
Vinton County’s Naveah Newton finished in eighth place (22:45).
Alexander’s Leah Esselburn (11th place/23:06) and Federal Hockings’ Piper Biesinger (17th/23:41) led their teams.
For the varsity boys’ race, Belpre was first followed by Fisher Catholic at second with Vinton County earning third place honors in a race with 115 runners from at least 12 schools. Jackson was fourth while Athens was fifth followed by Waverly in sixth place.
Belpre junior Blake Rodgers won the race (16:34) followed by Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson, a junior, at second (17:11) and Waverly’s Mitch Green, a senior, earning third place honors (17:20).
Tyler Callahan, a senior, led the Bulldogs with a tenth place finish (18:05) alongside teammates who scored points Abraham Wooster at 31st place (20:02); Colin Anderson at 33rd place (20:03); Zachary Wakeley at 35th place (20:11); Joonwoo Park at 38th place (20:37); Alexander Wotschka at 53rd place (21:26); Prem Koshal at 58th place (21:42).
Sophomore Samuel Boyd led the Vikings with a seventh place finish (17:50) with teammates who scored points Jackson Walker at 12th place (18:36); Caleb Lindner at 16th place (18:56); Hayden Reynolds at 18th place (19:07) and Aidan Porter at 29th place (19:56); Braiden Bay at 30th place (20:02); Kellen Mullins at 43rd place (20:52).
Griffin Peters led the Jackson Ironmen by finishing at 13th place (18:34) followed Oak Hill Oaks’ Walker Fowble at 14th place (18:48).
Nik Hill led Wellston’s Golden Rockets with a 32nd place finish (20:03).
