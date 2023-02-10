POMEROY — Having to deal with a tough, potent offense during the night, the Federal Hocking Lady Lancers faltered in their final regular season game of the season, eventually falling 56-30 to Meigs on Thursday night.
Already struggling to contain her during the night, the Lady Lancers had some salt thrown in their wounds as well as the game stopped during the third quarter after Rylee Lisle scored her 1,000th career point. Using her height advantage, the senior posted 15 points to pace the Lady Marauders on the night.
It was already a frustrating night for Federal Hocking even before that happened. Following a 12-point first quarter paced by Kyndal Snedden, who finished with eight on the night, the Lady Lancers only found themselves down two points going into the second quarter.
That’s where it all fell apart though. Federal Hocking struggled mightily after the first quarter, scoring no more than seven in a single quarter the rest of the way.
“We shot a lot of three’s and missed,” Amos Cottrill, the head coach of Federal Hocking said bluntly about why they couldn’t keep up on the scoreboard. “We didn’t get any interior buckets and on our kick-outs, we just weren’t knocking down shots. We had a good first quarter, scored 12 in the first, and then we went almost three full quarters and only had 14 points. We just couldn’t score.”
They were only able to grab six points in the second quarter. It didn’t exactly help that it coincided with Meigs’ most fruitful quarter, pouring in 19 points. The Lady Marauders were 6-8 from the free throw line to help build the lead. Maggie Musser had five of her 11 points in the second quarter.
By the end of the first half buzzer, Federal Hocking quickly found themselves down 33-18 going into the halftime break. It didn’t get much easier coming out of the locker room either.
To the Lady Lancers credit, they wouldn’t allow it to become the complete, utter disaster it looked as if it was going to become. Holding Meigs to only eight points in the third quarter, Federal Hocking theoretically had the opportunity to try and slowly claw back into it.
That wouldn’t work though, as the Lady Lancers could only grab five points in third.
With the lead consistently hovering around 20 points in the fourth quarter, both Meigs and Federal Hocking started to get their substitutions in. At that point, the clock just wouldn’t allow the Lady Lancers enough time to try and stage a comeback effort and Meigs was able to dribble the ball out for the victory.
“This season we went 12-10, we’re two games above .500, compared to last season when we were 3-16. Now we’re 0-0, the new season starts on Sunday.”
While the loss might leave a bitter taste in their mouths, Federal Hocking needs to have a short memory and prepare for the playoffs. They’ll see county foe Alexander travel to Federal Hocking on Feb. 15 for the first round of the playoffs.
“We have just got to be ready to control tempo, push the ball down the floor. We have just got to put the ball in the hole. I think defensively we’ll be fine but we just have to find a way to score.”
