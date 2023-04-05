The Federal Hocking Lady Lancers fell down early and struggled to claw back against an Eastern team that racked up 13 hits, falling 16-2 in five innings.
The Lady Lancers struggled at the plate throughout the night, only recording three hits to go along with their pair of runs. Ava Tate, Makynlee Baker and Maddie Hines each recorded one hit for Federal Hocking. Emma Sayers recorded the only RBI of the afternoon.
Following a scoreless first inning, Eastern broke free in the second. They used a seven-run inning to help create a substantial lead early in the matchup. The Lady Eagles recorded two triples, two doubles and a single in the inning to stack onto the lead.
Tate would double in the bottom of the second and then Sayers would later bring her in on a sacrifice fly to center field, getting Federal Hocking onto the scoresheet for the first time.
The small hope would be quickly gashed though. Eastern would go on to score eight more in the following half-inning, creating a 15-1 lead after three innings. They scored all eight of their runs with two outs. They recorded three straight hits before a two-run home run from Darbi Mugrage capped off the inning.
Federal Hocking would bring home one more in the fourth when Hines came around to score on a wild pitch, but Eastern would tack on one themselves before shutting the door completely.
