A day after falling by a walk-off, Federal Hocking bounced back with a road win over South Gallia, dropping the Lady Rebels 15-9. The Lady Lancers secured 19 hits in the victory.
Danielle Rymer led the way for Federal Hocking at the plate, going 4-4 with four runs scored, drawing a walk as well.
Mia Basim, Ava Tate and Katelyn Miller all collected three hits in the win. The trio recorded four, three and two RBIs respectively. Lillian Crow also recorded four RBIs in the win, going 2-6 at the plate while scoring a run. Emma Sayers also went 3-5 at the plate, scoring two runs and grabbing an RBI.
Maddie Hines got the start for Federal Hocking and lasted 3.1 innings, allowing six hits and seven runs, walking three and striking out three. Tate would then pitch the final 3.1 innings, eventually grabbing the save as she allowed five hits and two runs, striking out a pair while walking none.
After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Lancers blew the game wide open for the moment with an eight-run second inning. They would score all eight runs in the frame before ever recording an out.
Sayers would start off the scoring with an RBI single that would bring in Isabel Tores. Following a walk, three straight singles from Tate, Crow and Basim would make it a 5-0 game. Miller would then line a triple to score another and come around to score on a wild pitch.
The Lady Lancers would add one more in the following frame with an RBI double from Crow.
While South Gallia was able to tack two runs on to the board in the bottom of the third, it wasn’t until the fourth that they made their move.
Three straight hits, including two doubles, in the bottom of the fourth would allow the Lady Rebels to put five runs across, making it a 9-7 game at the end of four.
A two-run single from Basim in the fifth would increase the lead once again for the Lady Lancers until the Lady Rebels added another in the bottom of the frame.
The offensive onslaught would continue in the next frame for Federal Hocking. An RBI single from Tate and a pair of fielder’s choice groundouts would allow them to put four more across in the inning, giving them a 15-8 lead midway through the sixth.
South Gallia would score one more in the seventh but would be quickly shut down as Federal Hocking survived for the win.
