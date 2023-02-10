The Federal Hocking Lady Lancers were able to sneak away with a 38-36 victory over Huntington at home on Wednesday night. Being paced by Takira Walker, who led the team with 12 points, the Lady Lancers outlasted a late comeback effort to secure the non-conference victory.
The two squads were tied up at nine apiece after one quarter. Buckets from Walker, Ava Tolso and Lily Simpson helped round out scoring while Bella Mcvey hit her only three-pointer of the game during the first.
For Huntington, Kaci Carroll and Macy Steele each had a couple first quarter buckets to provide their scoring.
Federal Hocking took advantage and grabbed a lead after holding the Huntswomen to six points and one made shot from the field in the second quarter.
Walker led the second quarter charge with seven points in the frame. Audry Clingenpeel also scored the first of her two three-pointers on the night as Federal Hocking was able to carry a 21-15 lead going into the locker room.
After coming out of the halftime break the Lady Lancers kept pace and tried to hold off Huntington. They were able to out-score them 11-10 in the third, giving them a seven-point cushion heading into the final frame.
The Lady Lancers stalled offensively, only able to grab six points in the fourth quarter with Walker and Clingenpeel sharing the scoring.
Defensively though, they were able to do just enough, holding Huntington to 10 points, allowing the final seconds to tick off in the end as they escaped with a home victory.
