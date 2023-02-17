STEWART - One of the beauties of sports is that, once the regular season ends, everybody is thrown back into the same position heading into the postseason. The cards may be stacked against you in the bracket, but every school essentially starts off at 0-0.
Whatever happened in the past can be thrown out in order to focus on the present, and that almost led us to a shocking upset on Wednesday night.
After only being able to win one single game all regular season, the Alexander Lady Spartans went on the road and almost grabbed an unexpected victory from Federal Hocking, falling 40-37 after having a chance to tie on the last possession.
“The last two weeks we’ve put in a lot of effort,” Morgan Grinstead, the head coach of the Lady Spartans said about the team’s effort on the night. “We did a brand new defense, they learned it in about a week and a half. I think that we performed and did what we needed to do. Of course we fell short, but I felt good about our effort.”
The night started off slow for both sides with only Takira Walker and Kaylee Hudnall scoring the only baskets during the first four minutes of the game. Both players went on to lead the game for their respective teams with 18 points apiece.
“For being a freshman, we put a lot on her and I think throughout the season she’s handled it pretty well. She’s possibly got seniors guarding her and going up against her. Tonight showed that we can build upon that and she’s got a bright future in basketball.” Grinstead said of Hudnall.
Kaylee Johnson and Rorie Tabler then traded three-pointers as scoring started to slightly pick up. Julianna Cain then followed that up with a layup that gave the Lady Spartans an early lead. She ended up having five of her nine total points in the first frame.
Despite coming ever so close multiple times throughout the rest of the night, that was the last time Alexander would hold a lead in the game.
Walker gave the Lady Lancers the lead once again and then Audry Clingenpeel hit two consecutive three-pointers to liven up the crowd and extend Federal Hocking’s lead. The sophomore had all seven of her points in the first quarter, helping guide the Lady Lancers to a four-point lead at the end of the frame.
“She was a little spark for us early,” Amos Cottrill, the head coach of Federal Hocking said after the win. “She got us going a little bit offensively, we were able to get some buckets to fall.”
Unlike what transpired over the final minutes of the first, both offenses fell completely flat once again in the second quarter. Addison Jackson hit a three-pointer for Federal Hocking early in the quarter to give them a 10-point lead and that would turn out to be the only made field goal from either team in the second.
Kyndal Snedden scored the rest of the second quarter points for Federal Hocking, going 4-6 from the free throw line. Hudnall and Mallory Sherman combined to go 4-6 from the line as well to act as Alexander’s offense.
Despite holding the Lady Spartans to four points in the second quarter, Federal Hocking failed to capitalize on the opportunity and was only able to take a seven-point lead going into the halftime break.
It didn’t take long for Alexander to come out of the locker room and stage their comeback attempt though. Kaylee Johnson ripped off two consecutive three-pointers to start the quarter, cutting Federal Hocking’s lead down to one.
Walker would quickly quell the attempt for a moment, responding with a three-pointer of her own. Cain would hit a couple of free throws to cut into the lead once again but a late run from the Lady Lancers allowed them to maintain a seven-point advantage heading into the fourth.
Lily Simpson got the final frame started with a layup and Snedden later hit a shot, but the fourth quarter was dominated by Walker. The freshman went on to score seven points in the fourth to help secure the win late.
“Great job as a freshman. She makes mistakes obviously but she made a couple calls there late in the game that were super smart for a freshman.” Cottrill said of Walker’s performance on the night, particularly late.
It was a relatively normal, back-and-forth contest for most of the fourth as Alexander was able to cut the lead to as little as five at that point. Leading by seven with a minute remaining, it looked as if the Lady Lancers would be able to walk out comfortably with the victory.
This is the playoffs though, nothing is comfortable.
Off the back of a 13-point performance from Hudnall in the fourth, Alexander went all out as they saw their season tick down to the final seconds.
After Hudnall got the run started, Julianna Cain hit a jumper to cut the lead to three with 40 seconds remaining. Walker was then fouled and then hit both free throws to build up the cushion, but an immediate three-pointer from Hudnall made it a one-score game once again with two seconds left.
After the Lady Lancers threw the ensuing inbounds pass out of bounds, Alexander inexplicably now had the ball and the chance to tie. Down three, the Lady Spartans threw the ball inside first, running out of time before being able to get a shot off.
Federal Hocking could breathe a sigh of relief and count their blessings as they were able to hold off long enough, walking away with the three-point win.
It wasn’t pretty, but it's now at the “survive and advance” part of the season, and the Lady Lancers did enough to survive on Wednesday night.
“We didn’t deserve to win that basketball game,” Cottrill bluntly said after the win. “We did so many things at the end of the game that we should’ve lost. Fortunately we had a few extra points and we were able to survive.”
Federal Hocking now moves on to play Rock Hill on the road on Saturday afternoon, with the game set to tip-off at 1 p.m.
