Scoring eight within the first two innings, Alexander softball grabbed a 15-5 mercy rule in five innings over Warren on Tuesday. Macie Swart and Micaela Moat each had three hits to lead the offensive charge for the Lady Spartans.
Alexander racked up 13 hits on the day. Kaylee Hudnall and Jaycie Jordan each two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs. Makya Radcliff, Darian Lallier and Ryleigh Ryder grabbed a hit as well for Alexander. Ryder also had two RBIs in the win.
Jordan pitched all five innings, allowing four hits and five runs, only one earned, while walking six.
Consecutive triples to start off the game from Moat and Hudnall would give Alexander their first lead of the night. They would then use a seven-run second inning to blow the game out of the water.
After consecutive hits to start the second frame, two straight errors from Warren would allow the first two runs of the inning to come home. Four consecutive hits, highlighted by another triple from Hudnall would make it 6-0 game before two more errors from the Lady Warriors would allow a couple more runs to come in.
Three errors from Alexander in the first four batters of the third inning would allow Warren to dent into the lead. The Lady Spartans would immediately respond in the next inning with four runs, highlighted by RBI doubles from Jordan and Ryder.
After Warren scored three in the bottom of the frame, Alexander reached the mercy rule limit with three runs in the top of the fifth. Swart recorded an inside the park home run to make it a 10-run game.
