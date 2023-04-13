Withstanding a late comeback effort, Alexander softball grabbed a 5-4 win over New London on Wednesday. Both teams only recorded four hits in the game.
Kaylee Hudnall was the only Lady Spartan to pick up multiple hits, going 2-2 at the plate with three runs scored and a walk. Micaela Moat and Macie Swart also recorded hits in the win. Moat had the team’s only RBI.
On the mound, Ellie Day pitched a complete game, striking out 13 while allowing four hits, four walks and four runs with only one of them being earned.
Hudnall would lead off the bottom of the first with a single, then later come around to score on an error from New London’s center field.
The leadoff hitter would be in the middle of Alexander’s next run in the third inning. She would draw a leadoff walk and then be brought in on a single from Moat, making it a 2-0 game.
Hudnall would then double in the bottom of the fifth and Makya Radcliff would reach base on an error. Another error later in the frame would allow the two and Jaycie Jordan to score, making it a five-run lead going into the sixth.
A couple of base hits and errors in the top of the sixth would allow New London to have four come across in the inning, making it a one-run lead heading into the final frame.
A couple of batters would reach base in the bottom of the seventh to raise the tension, but a batter’s interference call would end the game, giving Alexander the close win.
