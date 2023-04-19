Led by Jaycie Jordan’s three-hit performance out of the leadoff spot, Alexander softball earned a 13-1 mercy rule victory over Marietta in five innings on Tuesday.
Jordan was able to score four runs in the win, highlighting a 10-hit performance from the Lady Spartans.
Makya Radcliff, Micaela Moat and Ellie day all picked up multiple hits and at least one RBI in the win. Macie Swart also had a hit and three RBIs in the win.
On the mound, Ellie Day got the start for Alexander and dazzled in the circle. Picking up the win, she would allow two hits and a run, striking out 10 while only walking a pair.
Ava McCall got the final out of the night in relief.
Scoring every inning, the Lady Spartans were able to build a substantial lead early in the game. Alexander first got in the board in the top of the first with a three-run frame. An RBI double from Moat and an RBI single from Day would kick off scoring and then a fielder’s choice off the bat of Swart would bring in the final run of the inning.
Marietta would get their only run of the game in the bottom of the first, stealing home to score.
A second inning error would allow two more Alexander runs to score, extending the lead. Four more would come across in the third, highlighted by an RBI double from Radcliff that would make it a 9-1 game at the time.
Two more errors from Marietta would allow a pair more to score and then a two-run double from Swart in the top of the fifth would send them over the mercy rule threshold.
