In a hard fought, low-scoring battle on Saturday afternoon, Vinton County walked away with a 46-36 victory over the Lady Tomcats at Trimble High School. Lakin Williams scored a game-high 13 points for the Lady Vikings while Joelle Richards led the way for Trimble with 10.
“I don’t know what else to word it but we are very unknowledgeable about the game,” Joe Richards, the head coach of Trimble, said after the game discussing how to get his team back on track. “We’ve got to do a better job as coaches and they at some point have to start picking up… this is high school basketball and most of them have been with me, we’ve got the same plays, and we can’t run a play so we look like goofballs out on the court.”
Trimble was facing a one-point deficit after a defensive first quarter. Richards, Jaylee Orsborne and Rilynn Fouts each grabbed a bucket in the first first frame but a pair of three’s from Vinton County helped allow them to grab the lead. Fouts finished the night with five points.
“Did I think at the beginning of the year as a freshman she would help us? Yes. Has she improved tremendously? Yes.” Richards said after the game when asked about finding improvements over the season with such a young team. “She’s been nothing but a positive for us.”
It was much of the same in the second quarter though as Trimble was able to grab a lead going into the halftime break. A pair of buckets from Richards and Mckenzie Eing helped guide them to 11 points in that second quarter. Eing ultimately finished with eight points for Trimble.
“I don’t want to point anybody out but they better watch it, she’s this close to entering the starting lineup,” Richards said about the freshman Eing. “She gives us a spark off the bench. We told her to not let #33 get a rebound and I don’t think she had a rebound in the second quarter.”
Any time the Lady Tomcats would threaten with a lead, Vinton County seemingly answered back with shots from deep. Two more three-pointers and a pair of free throws from the Lady Vikings rounded out scoring. One of those came when Trimble had a 17-12 lead late in the quarter and momentum on their side, keeping Vinton county squarely in this one.
It was an entirely different story in the second half. Vinton County came out firing quickly for the first four points of the quarter. Richards quelled the run though as she was able to tie the game up at 19 a piece. The Vikings hit another three after that but buckets from Richards and Orsborne kept it a one score game. Orsborne eventually finished with six points.
“The first four minutes of the second half is vital. We got outscored 18-6 in the third quarter. Why? Because Vinton County played harder than us.” Richards said about the second half struggles. “Vinton County played harder than us for more aspects. Second quarter? We played harder than them. The other three quarters? They played harder than us and won the other three quarters.”
That’s when Vinton County went on a run however, scoring the final eight points of the quarter to grab a 10-point advantage heading into the final frame.
Trimble did their best to try and make a comeback effort. After a couple of free throws early in the fourth to end the run, the Lady Tomcats went on to score four quick points to get the game back to single-digits.
The hope quickly ended there though as Vinton County went on another run, holding Trimble off until the final whistle.
The Lady Tomcats next suit up on Thursday for another conference matchup, this time at home against South Gallia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.