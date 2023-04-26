Led by a two-hit day from Charlotte Shafer, Trimble softball bounced back with a 6-3 victory over Alexander in an Athens County matchup on Tuesday. The Lady Tomcats fought back from a first inning deficit to secure the win.
Shafer went 2-2 at the plate, scoring two runs while also drawing a pair of walks in the win for Trimble. Joelle Richards, Kylie Wingfield and Mikayla Dane all picked up a hit as well for the Lady Tomcats. Dane also led the team with two RBIs on the day.
In the circle, Richards went all seven innings, picking up the win after allowing six hits and one earned run, striking out seven while allowing no walks.
Kaylee Hudnall and Makiya Radcliff both picked a pair of hits for the Lady Spartans, Radcliff also recorded an RBI in the loss. Jaycie Jordan and Maggie Reutzel each recorded a hit and an RBI as well.
Jordan also got the start in the circle, going six innings of five-hit ball, allowing six runs while striking out four and walking eight.
Alexander was able to grab an initial lead in the top of the first inning when Jordan smacked a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Radcliff.
Trimble would tie the game back up in the bottom of the second after getting the first two runners on base. A fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Addison post would bring Kennedy Kittle in to score with the tying run.
In the bottom of the third, the first three batters for Trimble would reach base on walks. Two outs would be made and then Macy Vore would draw a bases-loaded walk, bringing in the leading run. Dane would then rip a double to center field, scoring two more.
Each team would go on to score one in the fourth, keeping it at a three-run game. Wingfield would then bring in Trimble’s final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single to center field.
Alexander wasn’t entirely done fighting yet. Following a double from Hudnall, Radcliff would bring her in on a fielder’s choice ground out. Richards would settle down though to secure the final out, giving the Lady Tomcats the win.
