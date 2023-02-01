The Trimble Lady Tomcats grabbed a Tri-Valley Conference - Hocking win on Monday night with a 50-43 win over Federal Hocking on Monday night. Free-throw shooting plagued the Lady Lancers throughout the night, going 5-20 from the charity stripe as a whole.
Rilynn Fouts had arguably the best game of her young career with a 21-point performance in the win. The freshman scored eight of those points in the final quarter.
Fouts scored seven of Trimble’s 12 points in the first quarter. Jaylee Orsborne poured in the other five. The sophomore ultimately ended up finishing with 18 points on the night.
The Lady Tomcats were also stifling Federal Hocking on defense, holding them to only two points in the first quarter. Lily Simpson had the only points for the Lady Lancers.
Shutting them down mostly once again, Trimble found themselves with a 24-9 lead going into the halftime break. Orsborne’s six second quarter points helped lead the way.
Joelle Richards took charge for Trimble in the third quarter, scoring six of their 12 points. They were able to hold Federal Hocking to single-digits once again and found themselves with an 18-point lead heading into the final frame.
Unexpectedly, Federal Hocking made a real comeback effort in the fourth quarter that almost allowed them to take the lead. The Lady Lancers scored 25 points in the fourth, led by Takira Walker, who scored all 12 of her points in the fourth.
Despite the effort, Trimble did enough at the free-throw line in the end to hold the ball out and grab the narrow victory.
